Import of unknown format mailbox into Thunderbird

by Lou_Dr / June 29, 2015 2:23 PM PDT

Good evening everyone,

As the title suggests, I am in a bit of a tight spot. Here it goes.

A few years ago (around 2011), I was running some version of Outlook (not necessarily the newest at the time) and exported my mailbox to a file that I just stumbled upon. I now run a happy and recent version of Thunderbird under MacOS and would like to import said mailbox. The problem is I cannot figure out for the life of me what the format of that export file is. I have tried to add various extensions to duplicates of my export file and have successfully managed (using "importexporttools") to import the mailbox as an eml file; the problem: the file was imported as an impossibly long single email and not a collection of separate emails.

Does anyone have any idea what format this could be and/or what I could do to import my inbox as individual emails? This would be extremely helpful!

Thanks a lot in advance!

Best,

Lou

If you have the original PST
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2015 2:50 PM PDT

Tbird can use that. Unknown is just that. I won't be able to guess that.

Doesn't seem to be a PST file
by Lou_Dr / June 30, 2015 12:30 PM PDT

Thanks for your message, man! Unfortunately, the unknown file I mentioned is the only file I have. And it does not appear to be a PST file as I tried to convert it using "PST Converter Pro" (after adding a PST extension) and it described the file as corrupt...

Time to try out TRID.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 30, 2015 12:53 PM PDT
ldap file?
by James Denison / June 30, 2015 3:51 PM PDT

Why not use notepad or wordpad to open and take a look into it, see if there's a clue.

