Import of unknown format mailbox into Thunderbird

Good evening everyone,
As the title suggests, I am in a bit of a tight spot. Here it goes.
A few years ago (around 2011), I was running some version of Outlook (not necessarily the newest at the time) and exported my mailbox to a file that I just stumbled upon. I now run a happy and recent version of Thunderbird under MacOS and would like to import said mailbox. The problem is I cannot figure out for the life of me what the format of that export file is. I have tried to add various extensions to duplicates of my export file and have successfully managed (using "importexporttools") to import the mailbox as an eml file; the problem: the file was imported as an impossibly long single email and not a collection of separate emails.
Does anyone have any idea what format this could be and/or what I could do to import my inbox as individual emails? This would be extremely helpful!
Thanks a lot in advance!
Best,
Lou