Imminent MacBook Pro Update

by tleMega / February 20, 2008 11:58 AM PST

As I recall, there was some news about Best Buy listing some tracking or stock information regarding different MacBook Pros... Macrumors has this page about it.
More evidence to support an update, within a month or so, comes from good ol' Amazon. Here on their Apple notebook list, you can see that the current models have price cuts, saving about $300 or so on each one. That IS a pretty good deal on the 2.2Ghz model, you have to admit.

Sure, Amazon does rebates and price cuts all the time, but this is a little big, don't you think? So I'm going to guess that Amazon wants to sell off as much of the current models in stock now to make room for the impending Penryn refresh. Of course then you could buy the Santa Rosa ones new-in-the-box for much less, which doesn't sound bad at all. But if you ever planned on buying a 17-inch model from them, I would recommend buying from Apple to throw in all the upgrades, even though Amazon is selling this one for the price of the middle, 15-inch model. Unless you really want a cheaper Mac with a 17-inch screen... I would much prefer the hi-res one though.

-BMF

Any guesses for when the update will be? I'm thinking it'll be around the SDK release.

Just sharing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 20, 2008 9:52 PM PST

You can bet on that update because any CCFL display is on the chopping block.

I was talking to an investor advisor and while I don't agree they felt that Apple will be pushing some upgrades out RSN to help pop their stock price.

We all know the story and reasons for the move from CCFL (if not, ask).

Bob

Here is more info
by tleMega / February 25, 2008 8:07 AM PST
Another reference to new MBPs. Interesting.
Now we have to wait and see if they're released tomorrow...

-BMF
New Updates Today
by tleMega / February 26, 2008 8:13 AM PST

Penryn chips all around now. I like how they put that multi-touch trackpad on the MBPs, but they still didn't come out with a new design :(. Apple's 4GB RAM prices have dropped from the $700 or so to $400 it looks like. Not a great deal, but it's definitely much better than before.
The question is now "When will we see iMac and Mac Mini updates?". Those are the only things left now to upgrade.

-BMF

Huge Deals on Amazon
by tleMega / February 26, 2008 8:42 AM PST

Now that the Penryn MacBooks are out, you can grab the Santa Rosa models for a large discount. The previous 2.2Ghz MBP is now at $1600(!) with a rebate. The 2.4Ghz 17-inch model is at $2400 while the other 15-inch model is at around $1800. Considering that those are still pretty powerful Macs, if you were looking for a new notebook, this is a great deal. Not the latest and greatest, but the option is there for the time being. Just thought I'd mention it for those who might be interested ;).
Now we will have to wait for the iPhone/iPod SDK. Too bad they didn't have that event already. Would've liked to see some new apps.

-BMF

Upgrades for desktop
by MacBook man / February 26, 2008 11:22 AM PST

Yes when will the imac get an update to the new processors. And what about the mac mini????????????? that hasnt been upgraded in ages. Apple has been so obsessed with there notebooks and ipods, they need to now focus on those desktops.

O and who thinks the MBP needs a refreshed design, especially the keyboard.

That's what I said
by tleMega / February 26, 2008 11:37 AM PST
In reply to: Upgrades for desktop

It does need a new design, like I have mentioned before, but the MBP lineup is still great. I wouln't call Apple "obsessed" with their portable devices. The iMac was updated this past August, while the MBP hadn't been updated since last June I believe (they only added 2.6Ghz and 250GB HD options around when Leopard came out, which doesn't really qualify as an upgrade). The Mac Mini was quietly upgraded around the same time.

Apple hasn't forgotten their desktops, which I heard are selling really well, they're just refreshing their other lineups. You can expect to see some more updates along the way. Who knows? The updates could come alongside the iPhone/iPod SDK soon.

-BMF

What I'd like to see is the Intel Quad (Core 2) there.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 26, 2008 7:54 PM PST
In reply to: That's what I said

While the power is such that I wouldn't expect the more extreme models, if they rolled out even the mild version it would be a nice choice.

Bob

Given that Apple seems to have some command on Intel
by tleMega / February 27, 2008 5:57 AM PST

I wouldn't be surprised if the demand was great enough. They got Intel to make the Air's chip to their specifications and of course, got them to work with them on switching from PowerPC to Core Duo architecture. They have quite a thing with the CPU maker.

-BMF

