imac g5 lots of different errors, and I am a mac noob

No wonder they gave it away! That said, trying to install OS X 10.6.x on that machine would only result in a warning dialog saying that it would not run on that machine.
Inserting a CD or DVD will not cause the iMac to actually do anything unless it is actually fully booted up.
Try this:
Insert the OS X installation disk.
Turn off the iMac by holding down the power button until it goes off.
Remove cords and cables from the iMac, including the power and keyboard.
Wait 10 minutes
Plug the keyboard & mouse back in. Ditto the power cord.
Start up the iMac and, at the first chime, hold down the "C" key.
Keep it held down until you see the grey Apple and the spinning gear.
Hopefully it will boot from the Operating System that is on the disk.
If it does, then your problem is probably Software related.
If booted, follow the installation instructions and attempt to install 10.4 on the drive.
If the installer cannot find a drive, then the internal drive will need replacing, which is a very easy job on those iMacs. Even for any type of noob. If you can handle a phillips screw driver you can do it.
Let us know how you get on
P
We have an imac, we were given it because it has multiple issues but I think they are caused by my wifes job trying to install the newest mac os, and it not being supported.
When the imac starts up we get a screen with a apple that becomes a cross out symbol and a spinning cursor, or the apple stays and the cursor hangs.
Or we sometimes get an error saying something about darwin and then it says we're hanging here.
Or we just get a message saying restart your computer.
I have a MaC.OsX.10.4.5.Universal.Install.DVD(INTEL_AMD_SSE3_SSE2) disk. I also have a mini mac install disk. With either of these work when trying to install or repair the software on the imac?
When I insert either disk nothing happens, computer just sits there. It's also very possible this mac is dead, part of the time it gives memory errors, or has no display at all. I fixed these by holding down the p r option and other key, and I also reset the smu? Anything else I can try?