imac g5 lots of different errors, and I am a mac noob

If you hold down C when you start up, it is supposed to start from your CD-DVD Superdrive. If you hold down "D" it will try to start from the boot drive and you all ready acknowledge that you are having problems with that.



Here's what you want to do:



Start up from an external drive with OS X that will work for your computer (I recommend OS X 10.4, which is the last version to run effectively on your model).



Run Disk Utility, which is in /Applications/Utilities



It's also available from the menu on a CD or DVD drive (Installation disk).



Tell Disk Utility to repair your "Macintosh HD" or the main drive that the computer boots normally from.



Disk Utility should take a fair amount of time to fix the drive. Be patient. Let it do its thing. Then do a second Drive repair. That should not take very long.



Get an external drive. You should get a Firewire drive because it's an iMac G3 and Firewire will be faster than any other disk device. You will want a Firewire 400 drive because iMac G3 computers don't do Firewire 800.



Go out and get a copy of Mike Bombich's Carbon Copy Cloner: http://www.bombich.com/

Clone your boot drive to the external drive.

Replace your internal drive. Get something that is nice and big, but it will need to be an ATA drive (not SATA) because iMac G3 computers don't do SATA. The largest size drive you can put into these computers is 128 GB, though there are workarounds: http://lowendmac.com/macdan/05/1024.html



Clone back your boot drive to the new disk, which will probably last you three to five more years. Use your Firewire drive for more storage.



Now, you'll have a running Mac that will reliably boot. Do not install anything more advanced than OS X 10.4.x on that computer. It's simply too slow for Leopard.