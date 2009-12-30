Mac Desktops forum

General discussion

imac g5 lots of different errors, and I am a mac noob

by fraustymac / December 30, 2009 10:43 AM PST

We have an imac, we were given it because it has multiple issues but I think they are caused by my wifes job trying to install the newest mac os, and it not being supported.

When the imac starts up we get a screen with a apple that becomes a cross out symbol and a spinning cursor, or the apple stays and the cursor hangs.

Or we sometimes get an error saying something about darwin and then it says we're hanging here.

Or we just get a message saying restart your computer.

I have a MaC.OsX.10.4.5.Universal.Install.DVD(INTEL_AMD_SSE3_SSE2) disk. I also have a mini mac install disk. With either of these work when trying to install or repair the software on the imac?

When I insert either disk nothing happens, computer just sits there. It's also very possible this mac is dead, part of the time it gives memory errors, or has no display at all. I fixed these by holding down the p r option and other key, and I also reset the smu? Anything else I can try?

Collapse -
That iMac
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / December 30, 2009 10:47 PM PST

No wonder they gave it away! That said, trying to install OS X 10.6.x on that machine would only result in a warning dialog saying that it would not run on that machine.

Inserting a CD or DVD will not cause the iMac to actually do anything unless it is actually fully booted up.

Try this:
Insert the OS X installation disk.
Turn off the iMac by holding down the power button until it goes off.
Remove cords and cables from the iMac, including the power and keyboard.
Wait 10 minutes
Plug the keyboard & mouse back in. Ditto the power cord.
Start up the iMac and, at the first chime, hold down the "C" key.
Keep it held down until you see the grey Apple and the spinning gear.

Hopefully it will boot from the Operating System that is on the disk.
If it does, then your problem is probably Software related.
If booted, follow the installation instructions and attempt to install 10.4 on the drive.
If the installer cannot find a drive, then the internal drive will need replacing, which is a very easy job on those iMacs. Even for any type of noob. If you can handle a phillips screw driver you can do it.

Let us know how you get on

P

Collapse -
Imac errors
by fraustymac / January 4, 2010 4:29 AM PST
In reply to: That iMac

Alright, been busy so havent responded. I tried holding c, then d, for whatever reason I held D and it started, though maybe it was a fluke. Anyhow it got into the Os and we left it running overnight, and it froze at some point during the screen saver, and has since been unable to start again. Basically it is right back to giving the same errors and so forth which leads me to believe maybe we just got lucky when it fired up.

I'm thinking about buying a new stick of memory for it, though the memory is working just fine in my pc. Any other suggestions?

Collapse -
Did you hold down C or D?
by mhollis55 / January 4, 2010 7:42 AM PST
In reply to: Imac errors

If you hold down C when you start up, it is supposed to start from your CD-DVD Superdrive. If you hold down "D" it will try to start from the boot drive and you all ready acknowledge that you are having problems with that.

Here's what you want to do:

Start up from an external drive with OS X that will work for your computer (I recommend OS X 10.4, which is the last version to run effectively on your model).

Run Disk Utility, which is in /Applications/Utilities

It's also available from the menu on a CD or DVD drive (Installation disk).

Tell Disk Utility to repair your "Macintosh HD" or the main drive that the computer boots normally from.

Disk Utility should take a fair amount of time to fix the drive. Be patient. Let it do its thing. Then do a second Drive repair. That should not take very long.

Get an external drive. You should get a Firewire drive because it's an iMac G3 and Firewire will be faster than any other disk device. You will want a Firewire 400 drive because iMac G3 computers don't do Firewire 800.

Go out and get a copy of Mike Bombich's Carbon Copy Cloner: http://www.bombich.com/
Clone your boot drive to the external drive.
Replace your internal drive. Get something that is nice and big, but it will need to be an ATA drive (not SATA) because iMac G3 computers don't do SATA. The largest size drive you can put into these computers is 128 GB, though there are workarounds: http://lowendmac.com/macdan/05/1024.html

Clone back your boot drive to the new disk, which will probably last you three to five more years. Use your Firewire drive for more storage.

Now, you'll have a running Mac that will reliably boot. Do not install anything more advanced than OS X 10.4.x on that computer. It's simply too slow for Leopard.

Collapse -
iMac G5
by mhollis55 / January 4, 2010 7:44 AM PST

I am assuming you meant an iMac G4 or G3. I don't think Apple ever released an iMac G5.

Collapse -
iMac G5 is the correct machine,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 4, 2010 8:05 AM PST
In reply to: iMac G5

It was the iMac before the Intel machines, looked similar, was easy to get into, got hot, had a tendency to develop a noisy fan but was a good machine overall.
There were 3 different in the series and three different configurations for each of the models.
Good for 10.5.

The OP is an admitted MacNoob and I have a feeling that your solution was a little overwhelming.

Best to start out with the basics and move on when the OP is happy with what is being offered.

JMO

P

Collapse -
Starting from the installation disk.
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 4, 2010 8:14 AM PST
In reply to: Imac errors

with the machine running, insert the DVD.
Shut the machine down
Start it up again and hold down the "C" key at the first chime.
Keep the key held down until you see the Grey Apple and the spinning gear.
It could take a long time.

Holding down the "D" key does nothing at all. It's as if you just left the machine alone.

Another option, if you feel inclined, is to reboot the machine and hold down the Command+Option+P+R as soon as you power it on.
Keep those keys held down until you hear the third chime, then let go. This ZAPs the PRAM (Parameter RAM) and sometimes cures problems.

One more option. Startup the machine and hold down the Shift key at the first chime. Keep it down until the spinning gear appears. This starts the machine in Safe mode. It takes a lot longer than usual to boot as it is doing a bunch of cleaning up during the boot process.

Let us know how you get on


P

Collapse -
Imac errors
by fraustymac / January 8, 2010 1:58 AM PST

will give all this a try once I order a new stick of ram. Thanks for the help. While being a mac noob, I'm a computer wiz, so none of this is overwhelming, just don't know any of the processes really to fix things.

