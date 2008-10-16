If the macbook and MBP were cars, and jaguar was apple

Announced today the new Jaguar iX200

PR person,

"These fine automobiles are the next best thing in design, completely aerodynamic, a whole new process, completely seamless, just amazing.



We are releasing two options, the "iX200 sport," which boasts a turbo charged v8 engine, perfect for all driving, with enough power to push you to the limit of your driving ability.



The other model is the ix200 commute, which has a powerful V6 engine, perfect for people on the go, who want a little zip to get back and forth from the office in style. It has all the tools you need to do just that. Any questions?"



Journalist, "Yeah, uh, these cars are amazing looking, but"



PR, "But what, look at how nice they look and run"



J, "Yes, they do just that, but the v6 model doesn't have any headlights, in fact, there isn't even a place where someone could install headlights.:



PR, "Yes, indeed, we here at Jaguar designed this car for the commuter, who drives during the day. Amazing, yes! We are revolutionizing the industry."



J, "Well what if you want to drive at night, in style and all that."



PR, "Simple, you upgrade to this, the Jaguar iX200 Sport, the greatest innovation in cars ever conceived."



J, "But that car is $8000 more than the other model."



PR, "Of course, because it has a turbo charged V8, heated and cooled cupholders, and this little midget give you backrubs during your drive time, it's an innovation, look here, see how easy it is to access the engine and make an upgrade to a few choice components, you can just swap them out."



J, "But if you don't need a midget to rub your back, and you want headlights."



PR, "Driving at night is when the normal person should be sleeping, we here at Jaguar recognize the needs of our customers, and a good nights sleep is a key to happiness, just like a key the the Jaguar ix is."



J, "Oh, Ok, so pay $8000, for headlights."



PR, "and Little Jimmy here"



J, "But I'll never use Jimmy, in fact, having a midget live in my car kinda freaks me out, can I get rid of him, sell him if I'm never going to use such a feature?"



PR, "No, Jimmy's heart is wired to a proximity RFID chip, if he leaves the car, he dies. It's the latest and greatest in technology, we at jaguar are changing the way people think about hearts."



J, ".... "



PR, "And one more thing! When you order the Jaguar iX 200 Commute, you have the choice to upgrade it to a v8!



::: massive applause :::



J interrupting, "So you can have nearly the same speed as the Sport, but you still can't drive it at night?"



PR, "Exactly, with the upgrade of $4,000, you do not get the old fashioned option of headlights. If you need headlights you simply pay $8,000 and you get a turbo V8 and headlights."



J, "This is rediculous! Driving at night is important."



PR, "Yes, but the majority of people drive during the day. It's proven. And our research shows that in the future, more and more people will continue to drive during the day."



J, "Forget this I'm out of here."



Jimmy the midget, "Yea I'm out of here too."



PR, "Jimmy, no, you can't-- Well, it's O.K. Folks, if this ever happens to you the fine auto technicians at our genius shop can get you a replacement, and Fast! Allow me to go over the new features in our Jaguar Care Plan...."