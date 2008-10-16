The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

If the macbook and MBP were cars, and jaguar was apple

by Balls_Maximus / October 16, 2008 5:13 PM PDT

Announced today the new Jaguar iX200
PR person,
"These fine automobiles are the next best thing in design, completely aerodynamic, a whole new process, completely seamless, just amazing.

We are releasing two options, the "iX200 sport," which boasts a turbo charged v8 engine, perfect for all driving, with enough power to push you to the limit of your driving ability.

The other model is the ix200 commute, which has a powerful V6 engine, perfect for people on the go, who want a little zip to get back and forth from the office in style. It has all the tools you need to do just that. Any questions?"

Journalist, "Yeah, uh, these cars are amazing looking, but"

PR, "But what, look at how nice they look and run"

J, "Yes, they do just that, but the v6 model doesn't have any headlights, in fact, there isn't even a place where someone could install headlights.:

PR, "Yes, indeed, we here at Jaguar designed this car for the commuter, who drives during the day. Amazing, yes! We are revolutionizing the industry."

J, "Well what if you want to drive at night, in style and all that."

PR, "Simple, you upgrade to this, the Jaguar iX200 Sport, the greatest innovation in cars ever conceived."

J, "But that car is $8000 more than the other model."

PR, "Of course, because it has a turbo charged V8, heated and cooled cupholders, and this little midget give you backrubs during your drive time, it's an innovation, look here, see how easy it is to access the engine and make an upgrade to a few choice components, you can just swap them out."

J, "But if you don't need a midget to rub your back, and you want headlights."

PR, "Driving at night is when the normal person should be sleeping, we here at Jaguar recognize the needs of our customers, and a good nights sleep is a key to happiness, just like a key the the Jaguar ix is."

J, "Oh, Ok, so pay $8000, for headlights."

PR, "and Little Jimmy here"

J, "But I'll never use Jimmy, in fact, having a midget live in my car kinda freaks me out, can I get rid of him, sell him if I'm never going to use such a feature?"

PR, "No, Jimmy's heart is wired to a proximity RFID chip, if he leaves the car, he dies. It's the latest and greatest in technology, we at jaguar are changing the way people think about hearts."

J, ".... "

PR, "And one more thing! When you order the Jaguar iX 200 Commute, you have the choice to upgrade it to a v8!

::: massive applause :::

J interrupting, "So you can have nearly the same speed as the Sport, but you still can't drive it at night?"

PR, "Exactly, with the upgrade of $4,000, you do not get the old fashioned option of headlights. If you need headlights you simply pay $8,000 and you get a turbo V8 and headlights."

J, "This is rediculous! Driving at night is important."

PR, "Yes, but the majority of people drive during the day. It's proven. And our research shows that in the future, more and more people will continue to drive during the day."

J, "Forget this I'm out of here."

Jimmy the midget, "Yea I'm out of here too."

PR, "Jimmy, no, you can't-- Well, it's O.K. Folks, if this ever happens to you the fine auto technicians at our genius shop can get you a replacement, and Fast! Allow me to go over the new features in our Jaguar Care Plan...."

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: If the macbook and MBP were cars, and jaguar was apple
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: If the macbook and MBP were cars, and jaguar was apple
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) clever, clever - nice work :)
by shawnlin / October 16, 2008 7:37 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Except that Apple made this choice
by minimalist / October 16, 2008 10:54 PM PDT

knowing that it may alienate some hardcore users but will get them 3 times the casual users who are switching to the mac for the first time. Everything Apple does is highly calculated.

A car without headlights, regardless of the PR spin you put on it, would be a economic dud for the company that introduced it. Something tells me the Macbook will be anything but.

Firewire is important to a small group of people ( I happen to be one of them). A better analogy would be leaving the cigarette lighter off a car. Really annoying to those that use them but it would go unnoticed by most customers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well it's satire, but
by Balls_Maximus / October 17, 2008 1:15 AM PDT

The firewire system is better than USB 2.0. You analogy is sound though simply because even if you don't smoke you can use the lighter port as a power source, you may not notice it until your cell phone is dead. Just liek you may not notice the firewire until your OS crashes and you need to get data off your mac. Or your buddy brings over a minidv camera of video shot at your son's 2nd birthday party. His $500 Dell can take the video off, but your spankin' new $1500 macbook cannot.

What is being stated in my analogy is that the lack of firewire cripples the use of the laptop, like headlights would cripple the use of a car, in a certain scenario. You simply cannot use firewire, without spending extra money. It's a scam, and I'm a Pro user, I have an 8 core, and simply wanted a $1300 great looking new macbook, to use on the road, mostly for web design, and managing clients online flash video. I was really excited for tuesday, then I was really let down.

I still had to buy a mac, and bought another 'old' mac pro.

I wasn't even paying for the computer, my company was. Therefore I could have splurged and bought the new mac pro, but because I was pissed I didn't want to reward apple the extra $700 for poor customer relations.

I would have went with a PC if it wasn't for the simple fact, I transfer lots and lots of big files and want sync my laptops with my Mac Pro desktop via firewire.

Apple just dropped a peg. Anyone got a light?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
As I suspected, Apple looks to be phasing out all Firewire
by minimalist / October 19, 2008 4:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Well it's satire, but
http://www.appleinsider.com/articles/08/10/16/jobs_responds_to_outrage_over_macbooks_missing_firewire.html

If the Macbooks and the 24" LED Cinema display have dropped it don't be surprised to see Firewire vanish on the 30" version of the monitor or the next generation of iMacs either. My guess is the single FW 800 ports on the MBP's and the Mac Pros are just placeholders to ease the transition for professionals to USB 3.0.

Apple did the same thing with floppies and serial ports on the original iMacs. People complained back then too and yet Apple just kept moving forward and eventually people forgot what all the fuss was about.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
But...
by Nicholas Buenk / October 20, 2008 5:27 PM PDT

Serial and floppy were legacy technology.
Firewire is the best port technology there is today. Faster and less CPU intensive than USB.
You want your jaguar to have the best port technology. Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Excellent analogy
by Nicholas Buenk / October 18, 2008 2:14 PM PDT

Still if the alternative is a Ford or a GM.. I'd much rather give up the headlights or go with the V8...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.