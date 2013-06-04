iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

If i hook up my ipod to my computer willTheSongsBe inFolders

by Rammstein420 / June 4, 2013 7:07 AM PDT

Im waiting for my ipod and im woundering how i upload not just the songs to my ipod but the folders they were in aswell.

I'm going with no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 4, 2013 7:12 AM PDT

My iPod uses playlists, albums, genre's and such. No "folders". I guess I could take a folder and make a playlist for that but in short, the answer is on personal computers, files are in folders. On devices such as an iPod there is no exposed file system for the songs we play. Why I have to be very careful is because DISK MODE on an iPod could have the songs in folders but unplayable.

Confused yet?
Bob

is there a way to do it?
by Rammstein420 / June 4, 2013 10:04 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm going with no.

bdecause i thought it did on my old ipod

(NT) I wrote how I did it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2013 2:04 AM PDT
disk mode steps
by Pepe7 / June 5, 2013 3:32 AM PDT
In reply to: I wrote how I did it.
Good to see the steps.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2013 3:53 AM PDT
In reply to: disk mode steps

I wonder if they'll wonder why the iPod doesn't play from there? Or " It's like putting music on an old iPod in disk mode: you can store it there, but you can't play it." (on the iPod.)
Bob

