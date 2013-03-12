Let's see if I can find how I fixed that.
If that does not help, try this. Install one of the PDF PRINTER DRIVERS such as DoPDF, CutePDF or another and print to the PDF then print the PDF until you solve this.
Not real sure which forum to ask this question. For whatever reason, any time I try to print from Outlook 2003 I get the following:
SCRIPT ERROR
Line: 2378 (if (printer.startDoc(this._aaRect[1][0],contentDocument.URL))
Char: 1
Error: Unexpected call to method or property access
Code: 0
URL: res://ieframe.dll/preview.js
can someone help me?
thanks