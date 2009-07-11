PC Hardware forum

IE8 problems

by johankins6468 / July 11, 2009 6:32 AM PDT

IE8 added to all my computers.

download on my laptop works on wifes logon
does not work on my logon says it has a security problem and will not self fix as offered. will not accespt the log on to IE8 screen.

cannot delete it since it apparently is locked in without a uninstall by MS. downloading on top of to try fix does not work

how do I get rid of it for a fresh download or return to IE7 which worked fine on this computer. firefox works but I prefer to have all of them on same explorer which is IE. I guess if nothing works I can go with Firefox, but must convince wife because hers works right now.

would still have problem of a uninstall.

Help, anyone.

Thanks, jerry

Is there a hardware issue here?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2009 6:35 AM PDT
In reply to: IE8 problems

But I'm left to guess this is on Vista. If so, turn off UAC and try again.

IE8
by johankins6468 / July 12, 2009 8:17 AM PDT

what is UAC to be turned off?

IE8 problem
by johankins6468 / July 11, 2009 7:05 AM PDT
In reply to: IE8 problems

It is on win XP. also someone has posted same problem at Win XP Forum. I guess it went to wreong forum?

what is UAC??

To research UAC
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2009 7:58 AM PDT
In reply to: IE8 problem

See a search engine. Widely noted.

Since this is XP you would need to try the account that is an administrator.

IE8 problem
by johankins6468 / July 15, 2009 12:49 PM PDT
In reply to: To research UAC

as stated I did it all

I need the means to DELETE IE8 and get back IE7 or a working download of IE8.

It wont let me on internet under my user name, so I have to use my wifes. we are the administrators!

nice try. thanks

anyone else?

As this is the PC hardware forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2009 9:54 PM PDT
In reply to: IE8 problem

You may want to try the Computer Help or Browsers forum next time as you'll get members that are looking at software and browser issues.

Link -> http://forums.cnet.com/computer-help-forum/

As always tell what OS and if you state you tried everything you are more likely to not get a reply since there would be nothing left to try except to reload the OS?
Bob

