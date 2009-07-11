IE8 problems

But I'm left to guess this is on Vista. If so, turn off UAC and try again.
IE8 added to all my computers.
download on my laptop works on wifes logon
does not work on my logon says it has a security problem and will not self fix as offered. will not accespt the log on to IE8 screen.
cannot delete it since it apparently is locked in without a uninstall by MS. downloading on top of to try fix does not work
how do I get rid of it for a fresh download or return to IE7 which worked fine on this computer. firefox works but I prefer to have all of them on same explorer which is IE. I guess if nothing works I can go with Firefox, but must convince wife because hers works right now.
would still have problem of a uninstall.
Help, anyone.
Thanks, jerry