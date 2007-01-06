I will update automatically update if it set to do so.
Right click on my computer>properties>automatic update tab,you have options to choose from.
You can remove IE 7 from add/remove,though there are many discussions within these forums regarding issues with IE 7,including,but not limited to removal issues.
Tom
I have Windows XP professional SP2 on my pc. Wednesday I was surfing the web and the doorbell rang. We had company, so I went to disconnect from the internet. It seems like every time I do this, there is always an update to be downloaded. There it was: Update is ready to be installed on your pc. I clicked OK and went to visit with our company. My question is, does IE7 automatically install on it's own, or don't you have to go and download it? I now have IE7, and I "DID NOT" go in and personally download it, nor did anyone else. What do you think, should I be concerned or not??