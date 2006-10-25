IE Shutdown

Using XPPro with SP2, all available Windows updates, Kaspersky Internet Security 6.0 (Trial Version) & using Firefox 1.5.0.7 as default browser.
IE shuts down almost immediately after opening, a short time elapses while it tries to navigate to a page, then it just vanishes. There are no error messages, no "Explorer has had to close, send error report" box - nothing. I downloaded IE 7.0 to try to fix the problem in v6 but it has carried on. I can't use IE at all, which some folks would agree is a good thing but I'd like the option!!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.