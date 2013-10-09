Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

IE 10 remains blank

by Willy / October 9, 2013 2:39 AM PDT

Using Win7 and IE 10, when having a pgm. that needs updating or wants to go and open the browser using IE as default, it remains blank screen, all white. It will remain blank and not correct itself. I feel some setting is causing this but hate to pick the wrong one. Since, I don't use IE on a reg. basis but Chrome which never exhibits this behavior what did I do wrong? Alas, when opening IE directly it displays as if nothing is wrong. Which also confuses me.

I have as far as I know turned-OFF all browser add-ons and JAVA setting at least for now. basically, I don't want to poke everywhere as it may cause further issue. I hope you can post back with an answer or clue me in. TIA -----Willy Happy

Willy has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Best Answer chosen by Willy

Anohter angle
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2013 3:00 AM PDT
In reply to: IE 10 remains blank

Sometimes this relies on message passing to IE and the new "privacy protection" feature in some antivirus suites can cause this. You would have to test for that.

However if some "pgm" needs updating, maybe we can fall back to the old uninstall reinstall method or does said pgm have a support page for manual updates?
Bob

Pending a fix
by Willy / October 10, 2013 10:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Anohter angle

As i explained it really confuses me. I tried to check the firewall, saw nothing that maybe a problem. Checked the browser itself and disabled all add-ons and reset to defaults, then disabled. I also check the AV to see if it did anything, I don't think it does other checking email or along those lines. The updating pgms. have at least one been totally re-installed and still the problem remains. Somehow, i think a browser update hosed it. I'm inclined to believe that in some way the "bing" side of things could be a cause, though I* can't prove it and also can't disable that as well. It seems IE wants more and more to isolate and become totally MS only. I've checked MS forum support and did some fixes, no go. Tried some of the web provided fixes and still no change. Anyways, there seems to be a new slew of MS updates maybe it will correct it be cause several are IE related.

Directly IE works, but not through a pgm. that wants to talk to mama, totally blank, empty taskbars, etc.. Thanks, i will post back with results. ----Willy Happy

Finally...resolved
by Willy / October 11, 2013 6:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Pending a fix

I tried many fixes but just didn't take or didn't change anything. So, I researched MS support and tried the "Mr. Fix it" link for IE repair. basically, it checked my system and updated what it found or required. It appears to have updated at least 3 updates and once worked. it does what i wanted it to do or have done. However, the fix placed the full IE do-dads like Bing, favorites taskbar, etc.. What was only 1 taskbar before is now 3. So, I had a feeling in some way Bing would get it's way or be part of the fix. At least MS did something right.

Thanks to all that replied. -----Willy Happy

Answer
I think I'd run SFC & scan for corrupt files
by wpgwpg / October 9, 2013 2:50 AM PDT
In reply to: IE 10 remains blank

Your guess is probably as good as mine, but since you've already disabled the add-ons, it sure sounds like corrupt file(s) somewhere or possibly malware or a virus. I had to disable the flash player to get IE10 to work without crashing, but once I did that, it's been OK. Buggy still of course, but at least usable when I need it. You could always try going back to IE9 & see what happens as another alternative. I don't know about you, but I for one am not going to miss the current CEO when he leaves!
`
Good luck.

Rather confusing
by Willy / October 9, 2013 5:06 AM PDT

Since the browser has so many setting and areas to check, I wouldn't want to mettle too much as it stands. As I stated it works by itself when launched directly but by a pgm. it will bulk. That alone really flusters me as to what is causing it. Running SFC on the surface just doesn't seem likely to fix it, IMO, but i may do this in light it couldn't hurt to do so. thanks for the info... Willy Happy

I'd run iefix.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 9, 2013 5:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Rather confusing
(NT) Checking into that...thanks
by Willy / October 9, 2013 10:49 PM PDT
In reply to: I'd run iefix.
Won't work
by Willy / October 10, 2013 2:49 AM PDT
In reply to: I'd run iefix.

Got IEfix but it seems to stop at IE6 and not above. The website reports it wasn't tested on IE7. On my trying it errored out. But thanks anyways. -----Willy Happy

