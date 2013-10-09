IE 10 remains blank

Sometimes this relies on message passing to IE and the new "privacy protection" feature in some antivirus suites can cause this. You would have to test for that.
However if some "pgm" needs updating, maybe we can fall back to the old uninstall reinstall method or does said pgm have a support page for manual updates?
Bob
Using Win7 and IE 10, when having a pgm. that needs updating or wants to go and open the browser using IE as default, it remains blank screen, all white. It will remain blank and not correct itself. I feel some setting is causing this but hate to pick the wrong one. Since, I don't use IE on a reg. basis but Chrome which never exhibits this behavior what did I do wrong? Alas, when opening IE directly it displays as if nothing is wrong. Which also confuses me.
I have as far as I know turned-OFF all browser add-ons and JAVA setting at least for now. basically, I don't want to poke everywhere as it may cause further issue. I hope you can post back with an answer or clue me in. TIA -----Willy