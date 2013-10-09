IE 10 remains blank

As i explained it really confuses me. I tried to check the firewall, saw nothing that maybe a problem. Checked the browser itself and disabled all add-ons and reset to defaults, then disabled. I also check the AV to see if it did anything, I don't think it does other checking email or along those lines. The updating pgms. have at least one been totally re-installed and still the problem remains. Somehow, i think a browser update hosed it. I'm inclined to believe that in some way the "bing" side of things could be a cause, though I* can't prove it and also can't disable that as well. It seems IE wants more and more to isolate and become totally MS only. I've checked MS forum support and did some fixes, no go. Tried some of the web provided fixes and still no change. Anyways, there seems to be a new slew of MS updates maybe it will correct it be cause several are IE related.



Directly IE works, but not through a pgm. that wants to talk to mama, totally blank, empty taskbars, etc.. Thanks, i will post back with results. ----Willy