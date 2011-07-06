TVs & Home Theaters forum

Question

Ideal speakers for a Marantz 2238B amplifier?

by bgilch / July 6, 2011 4:55 AM PDT

Hello,

I have a Marantz 2238B amplifier, 38 watts at 8 ohm, 48 watts at 4 ohm.

What would be an ideal speaker for this amplifier, so as to optimize quality and performance in terms of wattage and db of the speakers?

Would Polk 100W, 89db speakers be too much for this amp? Saw some on sale for $149 down from $300/pair.

Or would running 50W bookshelf speakers be better?

I just want to run the system in a living room, table top set up, entirely basic.

Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Ideal speakers for a Marantz 2238B amplifier?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Ideal speakers for a Marantz 2238B amplifier?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Not much to offer here but I'd go with
by Steven Haninger / July 6, 2011 5:16 AM PDT

lower wattage. I had a 2245 receiver back in the 70s so presume yours is also an oldie. These were all discrete circuitry types with heavy transformers. But you're going to want to check the speaker specs for minimum recommended wattage. My old Marantz 2245 was paired with some JBL L65 (Jubal) speakers. These had 12" woofers and were rated at 75 watts continuous. I could drive them pretty hard without distortion. As a matter of fact, I still have them and they work fine with my 100 watt per channel amp but I really think that, unless you're wanting speakers that will run with more power than you have now, you should stick with something closer to the rated output of the amp.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
thanks
by bgilch / July 6, 2011 5:34 AM PDT

thanks, I found the spec sheet here:

http://www.vintage-audio.com.ua/en/cat/334/1550.html?begin=11

But I don't really understand 'rated output' here; ie. I thought an amp/speaker relationship in terms of wattage wasn't linear, especially with the db rating of the speakers themselves taken into account.

Looking at the spec sheet do you see anything more concrete there to guide me?

Thanks again!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It looks very much like my old 2245
by Steven Haninger / July 6, 2011 6:45 AM PDT
In reply to: thanks

with the brushed gold face, flywheel tuning and twin VU meters. Unfortunately, I've forgotten more than I remember and audio specification standards have changed. Marantz was one company that, back then, would underrate their equipment. This means that your 38 watts, if you were to test it properly, would probably run a bit higher than that spec. Now the mention of DIN versus FTC output power is newer than your receiver and probably a response to a lot of variation and confusion generated by how power ratings were advertized. You'll be better off considering yours as being 38 watts per channel at 8 ohms when speaker hunting. Yes, wattage is confusing. It's a calculation that in this application is constantly changing but, without getting into it, the need for higher wattage is more applicable to the production of lower frequencies because you're creating mechanical motion by moving the speaker coils and cones. The low frequency drivers require more power to run efficiently. I don't know the Polks you looked at but that 100 watt rating suggests to me that they really want a good power reserve to produce good bass. Your 38 watts would probably do OK with them but you might be running the thing at an uncomfortable level trying to drive the Polks. Those amps weren't really meant to be run wide open but just to dig a bit deeper when needed. I'd stick with a high efficiency speaker requiring a bit less power.

Another thing you might do if you know how is to replace the heat sink compound on the driver transistors. Doing this, as well as cleaning and re-seating their leads wouldn't be a bad idea. This should help keep them cool and flow current better. I like Marantz, BTW. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.