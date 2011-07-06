Ideal speakers for a Marantz 2238B amplifier?

with the brushed gold face, flywheel tuning and twin VU meters. Unfortunately, I've forgotten more than I remember and audio specification standards have changed. Marantz was one company that, back then, would underrate their equipment. This means that your 38 watts, if you were to test it properly, would probably run a bit higher than that spec. Now the mention of DIN versus FTC output power is newer than your receiver and probably a response to a lot of variation and confusion generated by how power ratings were advertized. You'll be better off considering yours as being 38 watts per channel at 8 ohms when speaker hunting. Yes, wattage is confusing. It's a calculation that in this application is constantly changing but, without getting into it, the need for higher wattage is more applicable to the production of lower frequencies because you're creating mechanical motion by moving the speaker coils and cones. The low frequency drivers require more power to run efficiently. I don't know the Polks you looked at but that 100 watt rating suggests to me that they really want a good power reserve to produce good bass. Your 38 watts would probably do OK with them but you might be running the thing at an uncomfortable level trying to drive the Polks. Those amps weren't really meant to be run wide open but just to dig a bit deeper when needed. I'd stick with a high efficiency speaker requiring a bit less power.



Another thing you might do if you know how is to replace the heat sink compound on the driver transistors. Doing this, as well as cleaning and re-seating their leads wouldn't be a bad idea. This should help keep them cool and flow current better. I like Marantz, BTW. Good luck.