Ideal speakers for a Marantz 2238B amplifier?

lower wattage. I had a 2245 receiver back in the 70s so presume yours is also an oldie. These were all discrete circuitry types with heavy transformers. But you're going to want to check the speaker specs for minimum recommended wattage. My old Marantz 2245 was paired with some JBL L65 (Jubal) speakers. These had 12" woofers and were rated at 75 watts continuous. I could drive them pretty hard without distortion. As a matter of fact, I still have them and they work fine with my 100 watt per channel amp but I really think that, unless you're wanting speakers that will run with more power than you have now, you should stick with something closer to the rated output of the amp.
Hello,
I have a Marantz 2238B amplifier, 38 watts at 8 ohm, 48 watts at 4 ohm.
What would be an ideal speaker for this amplifier, so as to optimize quality and performance in terms of wattage and db of the speakers?
Would Polk 100W, 89db speakers be too much for this amp? Saw some on sale for $149 down from $300/pair.
Or would running 50W bookshelf speakers be better?
I just want to run the system in a living room, table top set up, entirely basic.
Thanks!