ID theft Redux,don't become complacent !!

back in '08 I was sitting home recuperating from my cancer operation and thought I'd renew my car's registraion online with NJDMV.Three days later there's a charge from a web hosting co. on my card for two web sites that were under my name! I had them killed.



I went to the local PD,filed a police report and as a result I'm a registerred ID theft victim.The cops made note of all my tattoos,which arm they were on,etc and asked me to give them a secure P/word which would ID me in the future.If anyone uses my name for a license,etc the data base will pick it up and cops will arrest the person if they don't match my info.



Last Sat,8/25 my daughter asks me to renew her reg online and I tell to come over,no problem.Like a fanatic I check my bank acct every evening and every morning at 6am when tdbank updates,since '08.



I check my balance at 6:15 am today and there's almost $2500 gone and a charge was made at the Apple Online Store for that amount! I tell the dispatcher I'm leaving at 7:30 and to mark me as sick.I showed him my acct first and he said: "crap bro,looks like someone bought a MacBook Pro on your dime"! Yup!



Up to tdbank to raise hell at 7:30,bank manager tells me the best she can do is dispute the charge and I will have my money back within 10 days.She killed my card and issued a new one on the spot.She gave me a printout from Apple's site that had an unblieveable amount of deatail about the transaction.



Back home at 9am and I call up Apple in CA.These are some of the nicest people to deal with,it almost makes me want to buy a Mac The young lady asked me to verify some info I had on the bank printout,which I did.



She told me Apple had placed a hold on the charge at their option pending verification from my bank.She then issued a "merchant's release" to my bank and told me the charge was gone and I would see the money back in my acct in 24hrs!! That was damn good service.



She also told me she had the name/addy of the person who made the charge but would only give it to the police.Not a problem,I go up to the local PD at 10am to talk to a detective.



A young cop interviews me and says detectives won't be back until Tues,he asked to see my tattoos and my P/word to verify my ID."I'm making a note in your file that you wish to prosecute this person?" F'n A right I do...lol.



I can imagine this geek sitting in his underwear,waiting for his MacBook and cops show up instead



To Quote Herman Melville: ""I'll chase him round Good Hope, and round the Horn, and round the Norway

Maelstrom, and round perdition's flames before I give him up."