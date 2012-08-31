Speakeasy forum

General discussion

ID theft Redux,don't become complacent !!

by Tony Holmes / August 31, 2012 7:09 AM PDT

back in '08 I was sitting home recuperating from my cancer operation and thought I'd renew my car's registraion online with NJDMV.Three days later there's a charge from a web hosting co. on my card for two web sites that were under my name! I had them killed.

I went to the local PD,filed a police report and as a result I'm a registerred ID theft victim.The cops made note of all my tattoos,which arm they were on,etc and asked me to give them a secure P/word which would ID me in the future.If anyone uses my name for a license,etc the data base will pick it up and cops will arrest the person if they don't match my info.

Last Sat,8/25 my daughter asks me to renew her reg online and I tell to come over,no problem.Like a fanatic I check my bank acct every evening and every morning at 6am when tdbank updates,since '08.

I check my balance at 6:15 am today and there's almost $2500 gone and a charge was made at the Apple Online Store for that amount! I tell the dispatcher I'm leaving at 7:30 and to mark me as sick.I showed him my acct first and he said: "crap bro,looks like someone bought a MacBook Pro on your dime"! Yup!

Up to tdbank to raise hell at 7:30,bank manager tells me the best she can do is dispute the charge and I will have my money back within 10 days.She killed my card and issued a new one on the spot.She gave me a printout from Apple's site that had an unblieveable amount of deatail about the transaction.

Back home at 9am and I call up Apple in CA.These are some of the nicest people to deal with,it almost makes me want to buy a Mac Happy The young lady asked me to verify some info I had on the bank printout,which I did.

She told me Apple had placed a hold on the charge at their option pending verification from my bank.She then issued a "merchant's release" to my bank and told me the charge was gone and I would see the money back in my acct in 24hrs!! That was damn good service.

She also told me she had the name/addy of the person who made the charge but would only give it to the police.Not a problem,I go up to the local PD at 10am to talk to a detective.

A young cop interviews me and says detectives won't be back until Tues,he asked to see my tattoos and my P/word to verify my ID."I'm making a note in your file that you wish to prosecute this person?" F'n A right I do...lol.

I can imagine this geek sitting in his underwear,waiting for his MacBook and cops show up instead Grin

To Quote Herman Melville: ""I'll chase him round Good Hope, and round the Horn, and round the Norway
Maelstrom, and round perdition's flames before I give him up."

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: ID theft Redux,don't become complacent !!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: ID theft Redux,don't become complacent !!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
15 total posts
Collapse -
Good job!
by KenHusveg / August 31, 2012 7:16 AM PDT

I love stories like that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Keep us updated
by James Denison / August 31, 2012 10:49 AM PDT

I love it when the slimers and sleazoids finally get caught. I hope he lives in his mother's basement. Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Will do...Track this discussion...
by Tony Holmes / August 31, 2012 11:52 PM PDT
In reply to: Keep us updated

I know from the first incident that the detective that handles these cases views ID thieves as garbage,he was once a victim himself.He apologized profusely in '08 saying the charge came from off-shore and there was nothing he could do.

I can just see a big smile on his face Tues morning when he reads my complaint and realizes what he's got. Happy

ID theft from a local Senior Citizen with the name/addy of the person the computer was shipping to?? It's gonna be like tossing a sirloin steak to a hungry wolf,he'll be on that geek like hair on a gorilla Grin It almost makes me feel sorry for the geek(not). He did order a nice computer though,top of the line 15" Macbook Pro with Retina display,too bad he won't be using it Happy

I won't let it rest there either,NJDMV is my next target and the police will know about it next week and I'll talk to the DMV fraud division also.

Two ID theft incidents in 4yrs and both of them came within 4 days of renewing regs online with the DMV?? Do they think I'm so stupid as to not believe that someone at DMV is "harvesting" credit info??

They screwed with the wrong Libertarian!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm tracking it
by Josh K / August 31, 2012 11:57 PM PDT

It would be nice to see one of these people get caught.

It happened to my wife a few years ago; fortunately the charges made on her card were very small.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok, Ok already
by Steven Haninger / September 1, 2012 12:12 AM PDT

What if I just send you the Mac when it arrives? I don't want to face Mr. Mossberg. Devil

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Actually,I refer to the Mossberg as "Ole Painless"..lol.
by Tony Holmes / September 1, 2012 12:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok, Ok already
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Ball Reduction Surgical Instrument
by James Denison / September 1, 2012 5:48 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Whack a mole..Tony
by Willy / September 1, 2012 12:05 AM PDT

i should have read this sooner. Glad it came out all good. Don't you wish if you could just "get some" on the culprit? -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Don't you know it Willy????...lol.
by Tony Holmes / September 1, 2012 12:22 AM PDT
In reply to: Whack a mole..Tony

The last thing this little squid would ever want to see is a tattooo covered combat vet with an ear to ear grin at his front door saying "Hi how are You"? Grin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
(NT) "This is going to hurt, trust me"
by Willy / September 1, 2012 5:12 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm thinking Marcellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction
by Josh K / September 1, 2012 7:44 AM PDT

"I'm going to go medieval on his a**."

Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Great job, Tony. Glad they were so quick to respond, and
by Ziks511 / September 1, 2012 8:37 AM PDT

treated it as the serious issue it was. Hope they take him to jail in his underwear, and make him sit in the holding cell like that. He could have some new friends really quickly.

One question. Is that TD Bank as in Toronto Dominion Bank connected to Ameritrade. They have a very good rep here, if so. The bank arose out of the consolidations arising from the Banking Crisis from the Great Depression. A lot of Canadian Banks are old consolidations. I bank at one of two who seem not to have had to consolidate Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia. The old Dominion Bank building still decorates Yonge (pronounced young) Street, and looks like a smaller version of JPMorgan Bank on Wall Street.

Rob

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's right,Rob...
by Tony Holmes / September 1, 2012 10:12 AM PDT

They're all one big happy family.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Addendum.....
by Tony Holmes / September 2, 2012 8:45 PM PDT

Between '08 and this latest incident,I've learned quite a bit about ID theft.

An interesting staistic:Most ID theft is discovered within 1-6 months after it occurs and it is therefore very difficult to catch the perpetrator.In that respect,I consider myself most fortunate to have discovered this incident the very next day after it happened!

In my research I discovered a sight that brought a smile to my face Happy

http://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com/resources/criminal-defense/crime-penalties/penalties-in-new-jersey-for-an-identity-theft-co

"You will find that the state of New Jersey is one state that you would never want to be convicted of identity theft in."

This little nebbish probably thinks the delay in his transaction is due to the holiday weekend but little does he know that he's getting hit with a minimum of a third degree felony and a year in jail Happy

"I love it when a plan comes together" : Hannibal Smith. Grin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Speakeasy forum 15 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.