There are plenty of harmless reasons you'd be getting ping requests, and also plenty of reasons that might indicate a potential threat.
There are 3 basic networking protocols used on the Internet... ICMP, UDP, and TCP, each one builds on the previous one. ICMP is really only used to "ping" another computer. This is a handy tool to be able to tell if a computer is running and connected to the network. It can also be a handy tool for people looking to launch automated attacks.
Generally speaking, it's best to have these requests "dropped", meaning the firewall doesn't respond at all to ping requests. To a bot looking for "live" IP addresses to try and hack into, this makes your computer seem invisible. It's less likely to fool an actual person hacker, but few of those exist.
If they aren't all being blocked, then you'll want to figure out what IPs are being allowed through. It's probably something to do with the automatic update system, but always good to keep a watchful eye on these things. You should be able to use a whois program or site to figure out who the IP address(es) are registered to. If it's something you recognize, it's probably nothing to worry about. If you DON'T recognize it, then you might want to start looking into the possibility that your system has been compromised.
Hi, i run mc afee personal firewall and i have noticed that the software reports that it has blocked ICMP pings, usually about 60 per day. what are ICMP pings and are they dangerous and should i be concerned that some are not being blocked? what should i do?