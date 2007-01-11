Looks to me like you're just being probed by a bot that's looking for a way in. If you keep up to date on your Windows Update patches, there should be minimal risk. Also make sure your firewall is set not to respond to ICMP requests.



There's not a lot else you can do besides the usual. Make sure you ONLY open ports on the firewall that you have to. Avoid using Internet Explorer, Outlook/Outlook Express, pirated and file sharing programs, etc. Should also probably mention that using MS Word can be a bit dangerous these days, with 3 actively exploited security issues that are presently unpatched. MS Office apps are increasingly being targeted, so it might not be a bad time to change over to OpenOffice or something else.



Skype is kind of a wildcard program. It uses methods to force its way through firewalls, so it's impossible to secure. Any exploits for Skype could compromise your entire system.



However, the log snippets you provided just look like the firewall reporting that it detected and blocked this suspicious activity, like it's supposed to do. Probably wouldn't hurt to do a complete scan of your system using an online virus scanner like the one from Housecall. Then also run the virus scanner on your system, and I'd also run a few spyware scanners as well. After all that, get your hands on a copy of Rootkit revealer, and let it run. You shouldn't have more than a couple of entries related to your virus scanner. If all of those things come up clean, you should be able to rest easy.