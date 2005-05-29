Laptops forum

IBM 770X HDD-1 Errors

by StGeorge / May 29, 2005 9:21 PM PDT

Thinkpad as Subject Title.
Pentium II processor.
Win ME OS.
20GB Hard Drive.
I did a Thorough Scandisc and stopped the process 2 3rds through.
When I restarted I got:
"Disc I/O error.
Replace the disc, and then press any key."
I went into Bios and tested all devices and hardware.
Results were errors on HDD-1:
Dev 017, Err 22 & (80 on second test), Fru 6010.
I cannot get into Windows.
I cannot get into dos.
I downloaded all the main drivers from IBM and put them onto floppy for restarts.
I cannot wipe the drive for a Clean Install.
In Bios I cannot access Startup or Password.
In Bios I can access Config, Date/Time and Test.
Any ideas would be appreciated as I am lost.

10 total posts
Collapse -
2 ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 29, 2005 11:46 PM PDT
In reply to: IBM 770X HDD-1 Errors

1. Look up SPINRITE. Often helps.

2. Replace the drive. I've see 9.5mm high laptop drives of that size or 30GB for under 50 bucks.

If this is not worth 50 bucks to fix, I can't help you.

The BIOS password may require a call to IBM for the process if they don't reveal how at ibm.com

On second reading the only option I would consider is item 2.

Bob

Collapse -
Welcome aboard...
by server / May 30, 2005 1:44 AM PDT
In reply to: 2 ideas.

...to the never ending Defective IBM HDD Club.

/begin rant/
Like so many others, (myself included) you are
now the proud-less owner of a Hard Disk Drive that
by virtue of DESIGN, was bound to produce HDD errors
and/or failure. One might argue that it could
have happened to any drive, but no siree, this is
not just any HDD folks. This was a HDD product that
was released to the general consumer market with
KNOWN defects/problems. The trouble with this
is that because of the time it takes for the drive
to fail (and it will) people just assumed it was
normal wear and tear and IBM quietly spun as
truth. Without going into details, I know someone
who lost an entire years worth of work because
of this drive. He mistakenly left the backup copy
on the drives' separate partion but because of the
catastrophic failure it was to hard to recover.
Spending months and months trying to recover lost
data, he had no choice but to hire a data recovery
$pecialist. In the end after spending 4 months and
untold $um of money he only recovered 40%
Long story long, he sued (unsuccessfully) because
it was to hard to prove the techinal failure aspect.
Now IBM is out of the HDD biz (and PC biz for that
matter)
/end rant/

I do understand that HDD technology are all
manufactured with a certain % of errors already
on the platters that apparently is within the norm
of 'tolerance'. But what causes the IBM drives to
fail so baddly and so often?? Only IBM really knows
why.


Now back to the orginal question...

Option 1: Since you can't boot to windows/dos
you may have to reset your MBR first.
If sucessful, DO NOT (write) access your HDD
as this will further damage recoverable data.
Try Bob's suggestion, SpinRite @Grc.com
Or if you can boot to windows, look for a copy
of REVIVAL, its old, simple and easy to use.

Option 2: If you can't access the drive period
then you have no choice. Pull the drive and replace
and have your LOCAL HDD rovery specialist produce an
IMAGE that you can later extract data from. Like Bob
said you can find many on the cheap BUT don't make
the mistake of using another IBM drive (unless its
the newer rebranded travelstar Hitachi drives.

Good luck and may the drive be with you...

Collapse -
MBR
by StGeorge / May 30, 2005 8:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Welcome aboard...

As a bit of an ignorant what is MBR.
As for the data on the disk, I have no problem as I back up all data on a USB caddy with a 120 GB drive and my Seperate 120 GB D drive on my desktop. I have a 10 GB C drive on my desktop which is for software and a 98SE OS which I swear is easier to fix than ME and XP. But what do I know.
I think I will take both you and Bobs suggestion and get a new drive for the laptop. I will look at the other solutions first as I hate to be beaten and thank you both as one thing is for sure, computers can send you mad when you are alone with the problem.
I just wish these leaches on society would stop the endless sale of experimental crap.

Collapse -
MBRs and NFGs....
by server / May 30, 2005 10:43 AM PDT
In reply to: MBR

MBR = Master Boot Record

its one of the first things I check when
HDD begin to act up.

What you want to do is delete and recreate
the MBR with a DOS program called FDISK
ie., FDISK/mbr and a new MBR would be created
my suspicion tells me its more than a simple
MBR problem.

g'luck

Collapse -
FDisk
by StGeorge / May 30, 2005 10:07 PM PDT
In reply to: MBRs and NFGs....

The ME disc I have is an Upgrade and would not boot.
I managed to get into DOS with my 98SE OEM disk (Bob Knows that Story).
Needed it to get into DOS.
FDisk partitioned drive OK.
This is a great site to take you through FDisc:
http://home.pacbell.net/dbk4297/fdiskformat.html

After Reboot I used an Old ME Boot Disc, (not sure where it came from and it had FDisk on it).
I put the mysterious ME Boot into a detatchable floppy drive.
Put the ME Upgrade disc into the CD ROM cartridge and selected Boot with CD Rom Support.
Voila I was in DOS again.

After Partitioning drives I still could not Format the C: of the 2 Drives I created.
Message reads:
Trying to recover allocation unit 964,626.

Left it trying to recover allocation unit.
Not giving up just yet.

I have been to these sites for Boot disks:
http://www.bootdisk.com/bootdisk.htm
http://www.startdisk.com/Web1/ubd/ubd.htm
Unfortunately neither of them helped me to boot.
Might help someone else though.

Collapse -
Collapse -
Things are not what they seem.
by StGeorge / June 12, 2005 11:04 PM PDT

The ME disc I have is an Upgrade and therefore would not boot.
I managed to get into DOS with my 98SE OEM disk (Bob Knows that Story).
Needed it to get into DOS.
FDisk partitioned drive OK.
This is a great site to take you through FDisc:

http://home.pacbell.net/dbk4297/fdiskformat.html

After Reboot I used an Old ME Floppy Boot Disc, (not sure where it came from and it had FDisk on it).
I put the mysterious ME Boot into a detatchable floppy drive.
Put the ME Upgrade disc into the CD ROM cartridge and selected Boot with CD Rom Support.
Voila I was in DOS again.

After Partitioning drives I still could not Format the C: of the 2 Drives I created.
Message read:
Trying to recover allocation unit 964,626.

I am sure Bob is right about getting a new hard drive and I will.
The problem is I like to solve a problem, (with help when needed).
So I went back to FDisk and split the drive into 3. (Smaller C: Drive)
Hoping FDisk would miss the bad cluster for C:.
I only want C: for the OS, Drivers & Software.
D: & E: will be used for my saved files.
After partitioning I Formatted C: and got it to format.
I left D: & E: for later.
I installed 98SE (don't want that ME or XP stuff near me anymore).
After installation and reboot went into SAFE MODE and Scandisked C:(Thorough).
I DID NOT check "Automatically fix errors" as this might have been the problem in the first place.
After Reboot I installed all the Drivers and did an IBM Drive Fitness Test.
It showed up problems with the HDD (hard drive) and I selected repair as opposed to format.
After installing all related internet security and doing a Windows Update, I then Scandisked both D and E partitions (thorough).
This time I DID Check "Automatically fix errors" as both partitions had nothing on them.
D: Scandisk Results were "errors found and repaired".
E: Scandisk Results were "No errors found"

It Seems that I now have clean partitions.
(time will tell).
All is working well on the Laptop now.

Since Booting was a problem I went to these sites for Boot disks:
http://www.bootdisk.com/bootdisk.htm
http://www.startdisk.com/Web1/ubd/ubd.htm
Unfortunately neither of them helped me to boot. I did not try to boot with the O/S disks in the CD Rom Drive as well though.
Might help someone else.

Collapse -
Windows ME is ... uhh strange about formatting.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 12, 2005 11:14 PM PDT

Microsoft removed the format command in the Windows ME boot disk because the Windows installer formats the target drive for us.

-> It's been a source of consternation as the rules change on how to install the various Windows versions.

Bob

Collapse -
Bios Password
by StGeorge / May 30, 2005 7:36 AM PDT
In reply to: 2 ideas.

I have both passwords which I set. I didn't realise that the Bios had its own password.
Option 2 is looking good.

