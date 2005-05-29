IBM 770X HDD-1 Errors

...to the never ending Defective IBM HDD Club.
/begin rant/
Like so many others, (myself included) you are
now the proud-less owner of a Hard Disk Drive that
by virtue of DESIGN, was bound to produce HDD errors
and/or failure. One might argue that it could
have happened to any drive, but no siree, this is
not just any HDD folks. This was a HDD product that
was released to the general consumer market with
KNOWN defects/problems. The trouble with this
is that because of the time it takes for the drive
to fail (and it will) people just assumed it was
normal wear and tear and IBM quietly spun as
truth. Without going into details, I know someone
who lost an entire years worth of work because
of this drive. He mistakenly left the backup copy
on the drives' separate partion but because of the
catastrophic failure it was to hard to recover.
Spending months and months trying to recover lost
data, he had no choice but to hire a data recovery
$pecialist. In the end after spending 4 months and
untold $um of money he only recovered 40%
Long story long, he sued (unsuccessfully) because
it was to hard to prove the techinal failure aspect.
Now IBM is out of the HDD biz (and PC biz for that
matter)
/end rant/
I do understand that HDD technology are all
manufactured with a certain % of errors already
on the platters that apparently is within the norm
of 'tolerance'. But what causes the IBM drives to
fail so baddly and so often?? Only IBM really knows
why.
Now back to the orginal question...
Option 1: Since you can't boot to windows/dos
you may have to reset your MBR first.
If sucessful, DO NOT (write) access your HDD
as this will further damage recoverable data.
Try Bob's suggestion, SpinRite @Grc.com
Or if you can boot to windows, look for a copy
of REVIVAL, its old, simple and easy to use.
Option 2: If you can't access the drive period
then you have no choice. Pull the drive and replace
and have your LOCAL HDD rovery specialist produce an
IMAGE that you can later extract data from. Like Bob
said you can find many on the cheap BUT don't make
the mistake of using another IBM drive (unless its
the newer rebranded travelstar Hitachi drives.
Good luck and may the drive be with you...