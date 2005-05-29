IBM 770X HDD-1 Errors

...to the never ending Defective IBM HDD Club.



/begin rant/

Like so many others, (myself included) you are

now the proud-less owner of a Hard Disk Drive that

by virtue of DESIGN, was bound to produce HDD errors

and/or failure. One might argue that it could

have happened to any drive, but no siree, this is

not just any HDD folks. This was a HDD product that

was released to the general consumer market with

KNOWN defects/problems. The trouble with this

is that because of the time it takes for the drive

to fail (and it will) people just assumed it was

normal wear and tear and IBM quietly spun as

truth. Without going into details, I know someone

who lost an entire years worth of work because

of this drive. He mistakenly left the backup copy

on the drives' separate partion but because of the

catastrophic failure it was to hard to recover.

Spending months and months trying to recover lost

data, he had no choice but to hire a data recovery

$pecialist. In the end after spending 4 months and

untold $um of money he only recovered 40%

Long story long, he sued (unsuccessfully) because

it was to hard to prove the techinal failure aspect.

Now IBM is out of the HDD biz (and PC biz for that

matter)

/end rant/



I do understand that HDD technology are all

manufactured with a certain % of errors already

on the platters that apparently is within the norm

of 'tolerance'. But what causes the IBM drives to

fail so baddly and so often?? Only IBM really knows

why.





Now back to the orginal question...



Option 1: Since you can't boot to windows/dos

you may have to reset your MBR first.

If sucessful, DO NOT (write) access your HDD

as this will further damage recoverable data.

Try Bob's suggestion, SpinRite @Grc.com

Or if you can boot to windows, look for a copy

of REVIVAL, its old, simple and easy to use.



Option 2: If you can't access the drive period

then you have no choice. Pull the drive and replace

and have your LOCAL HDD rovery specialist produce an

IMAGE that you can later extract data from. Like Bob

said you can find many on the cheap BUT don't make

the mistake of using another IBM drive (unless its

the newer rebranded travelstar Hitachi drives.



Good luck and may the drive be with you...