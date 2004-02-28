I-Worm.Bagle.d
This worm spreads via the Internet as an email file attachment.
The worm is a PE EXE file of approximately 15KB, compressed using UPX. The size of the decompressed file is approximately 28KB.
Characteristics of infected messages:
Message header:
Price
New Price-list
Hardware devices price-list
Weekly activity report
Daily activity report
Maria
Jenny
Jessica
Registration confirmation
USA government abolishes the capital punishment
Freedom for everyone
Flayers among us
From Hair-cutter
Melissa
Camila
Price-list
Pricelist
Price list
Hello my friend
Hi!
Well...
Greet the day
The account
Looking for the report
You really love me? he he
You are dismissed
Accounts department
From me
Monthly incomings summary
The summary
Proclivity to servitude
Ahtung!
The employee
Message body (text): none
File Attachment:
A ZIP file with a random name, with a file size of 15994 bytes. The zipped file contains an EXE file with a random name and and Excel icon.
More: http://www.avp.ch/avpve/worms/email/bagled.stm
