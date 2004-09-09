I didn't get to watch that special because of the power being out here and then forgot about it but I always liked George's style of music over the rest of them and couldn't figure out how come he wasn't as 'popular' as the other three.
TONI
Concert for George. What a great jam! It was the first time I'd seen it, but it sure made me realize what a talent we've lost. I think I much prefer Harrison's stuff over Lennon and/or MacCartney.
Rest in Peace, George. I miss ya!
--Cindi
Speakeasy Moderator
