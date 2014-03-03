I was quite moved by Lupito Nyong'o's speech at the Oscars

Turn's out she is as eloquent as she is beautiful. The day before the Oscars at the Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon hosted by Essence magazine she said this.
http://www.upworthy.com/oscar-winner-lupita-nyongos-speech-on-beauty-that-left-an-entire-audience-speechless?c=reccon1
Personally, I found Matthew McConaghey's speech both embarrassing and way over the top. But that's just me, I was taught not to parade one's religious beliefs like the rich man in the parable, who makes his donation (in this case his professing of faith) to the temple showily, loudly, while surrounded by accolytes and flunkys singing his praises but to do so quietly.
You know, people like me, who have faith but feel that it has been debased by every charlatan for 200 years or more, have been forced away from church by the Evangelistic snake oil salesmen who so loudly bray in public about religion and its importance and link it Pat-Robertson-like with their narrow contemptuous politics.
Rob
