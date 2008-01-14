I want to sell my pc's,how do I remove my name and the buyer

I wonder if I can even sell this dell and let someone load the operating system again with the restore disk because it was sold to me as the user.I don't know if Dell will let you do that?
The buyer still have a working operating system.I reloaded my moms pc from scratch but it still is registered in her name when you bring up the system properties.Can that be changed? I want to sell them with operating system working.Just seems like that would be better and easier on the buyer and bring me more money.Both systems are Dells,one is a dimension 2400 and the other is a dimension E310 media center 2005.Both will not bring much,but it will help towards a new one for me.So can this be done.I thought by deleting my name as administrator and just using the word "administrator" for the owner would work? Can anyone help me in this matter? Thanks
Mark