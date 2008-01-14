Smart Home & Appliances forum

General discussion

I want to sell my pc's,how do I remove my name and the buyer

by stinman / January 14, 2008 7:01 AM PST

The buyer still have a working operating system.I reloaded my moms pc from scratch but it still is registered in her name when you bring up the system properties.Can that be changed? I want to sell them with operating system working.Just seems like that would be better and easier on the buyer and bring me more money.Both systems are Dells,one is a dimension 2400 and the other is a dimension E310 media center 2005.Both will not bring much,but it will help towards a new one for me.So can this be done.I thought by deleting my name as administrator and just using the word "administrator" for the owner would work? Can anyone help me in this matter? Thanks
Mark

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: I want to sell my pc's,how do I remove my name and the buyer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: I want to sell my pc's,how do I remove my name and the buyer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
selling my pc,edit
by stinman / January 14, 2008 10:46 AM PST

I wonder if I can even sell this dell and let someone load the operating system again with the restore disk because it was sold to me as the user.I don't know if Dell will let you do that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try This
by william1111 / February 24, 2009 10:55 PM PST
In reply to: selling my pc,edit

You can reset that information, use the following link for instructions:
http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=310441

Or this utility may help you but I have not tested it:
http://www.mvps.org/sramesh2k/utils/ChangeOwner.exe

But even if you sell the computer like this the buyer may request the cd and if you give them this when they reinstall your detail will probably show backup again.

I advise you do the above removing your details then sell you computer on ebay making sure you advertise the fact that you will not include the re installation cd or license.

Ebay Registration Page
http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?type=4&campid=5336219813&toolid=10001&customid=&mpre=https%3A%2F%2Fsignin.ebay.com%2Fws%2FeBayISAPI.dll%3FSignIn%26ru%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.ebay.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Smart Home & Appliances forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.