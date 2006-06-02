I want a Rainbow

I want to get myself a ROOMBA!! (and perhaps a Scooba
Our Rainbow vacuum cleaner needs a new water bowl (whatever the thing is called). I thought Rainbow was just some obscure brand and was no longer in business. But OOOH NO, I got onto their website and WOW, I want the new one. So awesome, heres the description:
Product Features
- Powerful "Hurricane" Motor
- Two-Speed Power Control
- On-Board Computer Control
- Adjustable Height Power Nozzle
- Handy Power Nozzle
Trigger-Control
- Stainless Steel Wands
- Water Bath Filtration
- HEPA Neutralizer Filtration
- Includes Upholstery Tool,
Dusting Brush, Floor and
Wall Brush, Crevice Tool
and Attachment Caddy
The on-board computer control, wow, thats awesome. I just wish the things didn't cost so much. We've had ours since 92 I think. Great vacuum cleaner. LOL, is it sad that I LIKE vacuum cleaners, lol.
http://www.rainbowsystem.com/eng/product.cfm