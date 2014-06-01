I think these insights are far better

than the bickering generated between and among the two major parties that we're exposed to in the national media.
Chaos in the House
"...lawmakers were once bound to their districts and regional priorities, they're now increasingly bound to their parties, including the parties' most-extreme factions."
Dysfunctional Senate
"On the same floor where extraordinary lawmakers once approved epic laws guaranteeing equal rights for African-Americans and cleaning the nation's air, today's Senate features acrimonious debates about such opaque phrases asfilibuster, cloture, unanimous consent and fill the tree."
Both parties are the problem and neither has the solution. But I think things could be worse. At least the stalemate is keeping them from doing any real major damage. We need to ignore them all rather than rally around one side or the other. Maybe then they'll go away.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.