I see the nasty comment from the Daily Mirror

by SteveGargini / November 4, 2004 11:43 AM PST

used as a thread has been locked. So I need to say so here that the Daily Mirror is one of the most socialist papers over here.
Hardly surprising that they would attack half the population of the U.S, now is it?

Yeah, but it was a great headline. I laughed for hours.
by Ziks511 / November 4, 2004 11:52 AM PST

Face it. The Tabs have great headlines, nothing else of course except naked women on Page 3, but really great headlines. I remember the Sports page on the back of the ?Sun? after Caledonia pulled off an upset win over Celtic reading "Super Caly go ballistic, Celtic are atrocious." When you read it think Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Rob Boyter

I prefer the Daily Mail Rob
by SteveGargini / November 4, 2004 12:15 PM PST

That paper is full of interesting articles.
The health pages are particularly good.
No nudes on page 3 though. Happy

Re: Yeah, but it was a great headline. I laughed for hours.
by Josh K / November 4, 2004 10:25 PM PST

There's a fake TIME magazine cover going around that I thought was funny and not at the same time if you know what I mean; I'd post a link to it but it contains language that violates the TOS.

(NT) (NT) That was a fake? ? ?
by Dan McC / November 5, 2004 12:00 AM PST
