hello everybody, i'm new on this forum and i need your help.

recently i upgraded my system, but to be honest, i was expecting more.

i'll try to provide as much info as possible, so you could help me determine is

my system working and performing fine.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

at first, here are the specs:



MB GIGABYTE GA-P35-S3G

INTEL Core2DUO E8500

2GB DDR2 OCZ Platinum

GAINWARD HD4850 512MB

WD BLUE 6400AAKS 640GB

PSU Sharkoon SHA450-8P

...

Windows XP SP2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

here is what CPU-Z and GPU-Z say:



http://img510.imageshack.us/img510/5958/cpuzuf3.jpg

http://img510.imageshack.us/img510/cpuzuf3.jpg/1/w1170.png



http://img128.imageshack.us/img128/4352/gpuzec3.jpg

http://img128.imageshack.us/img128/gpuzec3.jpg/1/w780.png

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

i have done wprime's 32M test, and it was finished in 26 seconds.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and here are the results with 3DMark 06, first one is with no antialiasing, and the second one with 4X antialiasing,

both at 1280x1024.



http://img80.imageshack.us/img80/1848/noaaaj6.jpg

http://img80.imageshack.us/img80/noaaaj6.jpg/1/w664.png



http://img510.imageshack.us/img510/4251/4xaalg4.jpg

http://img510.imageshack.us/img510/4xaalg4.jpg/1/w663.png

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

some of the game performances:



- PES2009 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- Devil May Cry 4 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- NBA 2K9 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- GRID - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- PURE - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- Mass Effect - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- Unreal Tournament 3 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS



- Dead Space - everything max, 1280x1024 - 75FPS



- Assassin's Creed - everything max, 1280x1024 - mostly 50-60FPS, occasional drops



- Crysis - i played level Recovery, everything max, 1280x1024, 2xAA - around 35-40 FPS, occasional short drops, lowest to 25FPS;

4XAA - similar to 2XAA;

without AA - 40-50 FPS.



- Far Cry 2 - first level, with all details to maximum possible, 1280x1024, 2XAA - played first two objectives, i was getting

around 30FPS, drops down to 25, rises to 40 sometimes;

but whenever i approach some house i can enter (safehouses), FPS drops to about 18-20 FPS.



- Fallout 3 - everything max, 1280x1024 - mostly 60FPS (in cities), in wasteland 40-50, occasional drops, sometimes even to 30FPS



- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway - everything max, 1280x1024 - mostly 60FPS, occasional drops, to about 40-45FPS

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

all games were running on XP with SP2 32-bit and autopatcher, directx 9.0c, with ati catalyst 8.10 drivers

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

i hope i have provided you with enough data, and if so, please tell me is my system performing as it should be?