I would go to Pcpitstop.com.
They will run a free online analysis of your computer and afterwards list what needs to updated.
hello everybody, i'm new on this forum and i need your help.
recently i upgraded my system, but to be honest, i was expecting more.
i'll try to provide as much info as possible, so you could help me determine is
my system working and performing fine.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
at first, here are the specs:
MB GIGABYTE GA-P35-S3G
INTEL Core2DUO E8500
2GB DDR2 OCZ Platinum
GAINWARD HD4850 512MB
WD BLUE 6400AAKS 640GB
PSU Sharkoon SHA450-8P
...
Windows XP SP2
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
here is what CPU-Z and GPU-Z say:
http://img510.imageshack.us/img510/5958/cpuzuf3.jpg
http://img128.imageshack.us/img128/4352/gpuzec3.jpg
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
i have done wprime's 32M test, and it was finished in 26 seconds.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
and here are the results with 3DMark 06, first one is with no antialiasing, and the second one with 4X antialiasing,
both at 1280x1024.
http://img80.imageshack.us/img80/1848/noaaaj6.jpg
http://img510.imageshack.us/img510/4251/4xaalg4.jpg
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
some of the game performances:
- PES2009 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- Devil May Cry 4 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- NBA 2K9 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- GRID - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- PURE - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- Mass Effect - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- Unreal Tournament 3 - everything max, 1280x1024 - 60FPS
- Dead Space - everything max, 1280x1024 - 75FPS
- Assassin's Creed - everything max, 1280x1024 - mostly 50-60FPS, occasional drops
- Crysis - i played level Recovery, everything max, 1280x1024, 2xAA - around 35-40 FPS, occasional short drops, lowest to 25FPS;
4XAA - similar to 2XAA;
without AA - 40-50 FPS.
- Far Cry 2 - first level, with all details to maximum possible, 1280x1024, 2XAA - played first two objectives, i was getting
around 30FPS, drops down to 25, rises to 40 sometimes;
but whenever i approach some house i can enter (safehouses), FPS drops to about 18-20 FPS.
- Fallout 3 - everything max, 1280x1024 - mostly 60FPS (in cities), in wasteland 40-50, occasional drops, sometimes even to 30FPS
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway - everything max, 1280x1024 - mostly 60FPS, occasional drops, to about 40-45FPS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
all games were running on XP with SP2 32-bit and autopatcher, directx 9.0c, with ati catalyst 8.10 drivers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
i hope i have provided you with enough data, and if so, please tell me is my system performing as it should be?