I-phone 5C will not show up in Apples I-Tunes

I read up at https://discussions.apple.com/thread/5320878?tstart=0 and it appears this may happen. The trust message should not be repeating. When it does, try the ideas in the link given and then make it a bigger support issue. That is, ask them to fix it or refund your money.
Bob
Just purchased an I-Phone 5C and when I hook it up to my lap top it is not recognized by I-Tunes. My 4S is still able to sync. I worked with two layers of the Apple support team for hours and they too were unable to get I-Tunes to recognize the phone. The phone does show up under my computer and I am able to access the photo file on the phone. When the phone is plugged in a warning comes up on the phone screen "trust device" and I click yes. Any ideas?