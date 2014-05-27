iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

Question

I-phone 5C will not show up in Apples I-Tunes

by zone6521 / May 27, 2014 4:58 AM PDT

Just purchased an I-Phone 5C and when I hook it up to my lap top it is not recognized by I-Tunes. My 4S is still able to sync. I worked with two layers of the Apple support team for hours and they too were unable to get I-Tunes to recognize the phone. The phone does show up under my computer and I am able to access the photo file on the phone. When the phone is plugged in a warning comes up on the phone screen "trust device" and I click yes. Any ideas?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: I-phone 5C will not show up in Apples I-Tunes
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: I-phone 5C will not show up in Apples I-Tunes
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Ouch.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 27, 2014 5:06 AM PDT

I read up at https://discussions.apple.com/thread/5320878?tstart=0 and it appears this may happen. The trust message should not be repeating. When it does, try the ideas in the link given and then make it a bigger support issue. That is, ask them to fix it or refund your money.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PS. Apple has other things to try.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 27, 2014 5:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Ouch.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You can also try turning off the...
by Pepe7 / May 28, 2014 3:35 AM PDT

..anti-virus software temporarily. That has also worked for me in the past. YMMV.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Back to iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.