i need your good thoughts for my snakes/ From Mark

Please SE Angels, get busy
by
Glenda
/
April 3, 2006 7:27 AM PDT
I just received another email from Mark and he is absolutely devastated and in tears, He desperately needs our prayers
I am sorry to hear this. I will pray that God will touch his
heart and mind, and grant him the desire of his heart.
(NT)
(NT) He has mine
by
Evie
/
April 3, 2006 8:26 AM PDT
Good Grief....Pray for Snakes?
My good thought go out for Mark and his snakes as in the original posted request, but I don't believe even Mark asks for prayers as he has several times stated he doesn't believe in God. Something in the Bible about snakes and Satan, Adam & Eve, or have I seen too many Egyptian & Biblical movies.
If Mark was ill, I would pray for him. Anyway from what I gather reading, his snakes are not ill.
There are people in Georgia where Mark lives who worship snakes as part of their religion, but don't believe Mark is part of those 'nuts'.
If they die, Mark will be very upset
by
Glenda
/
April 3, 2006 10:33 AM PDT
and yes I would pray for Marks snakes! Would you pray for a cat or a dog? Well, these are Marks pets.
Pray for Mark's well being then
by
Evie
/
April 3, 2006 10:42 AM PDT
I've never understood an attachment to a snake as a pet, but anyone who has read any of his posts knows how he feels about them. So that's how I'll direct my prayers, and I try to relate if only by comparison to how I feel about my feline family members.
If my cats were ill I would hope that if people woudn't pray for them per se, they would pray on my behalf as they are members of my family.
How callous.
And BTW, ...
by
Evie
/
April 3, 2006 10:43 AM PDT
... I think at the very LEAST, such threads qualify for the "if you can't say anything nice ..." rule
And I think
you qualify for "Children should be seen and not heard".
BTW, when are you going to submit your pic to Wayne's gallery? I see your girlfriend finally got her pic in not too long ago.
It would be nice to see who I'm talking to instead of thinking what I'm talking to.
submit your pic to Wayne's gallery?
by
Kiddpeat
/
April 3, 2006 11:27 AM PDT
Re: Wayne's Gallery...
Some years ago Wayne Hardy invited everyone in ZDNet/CNet to post their photo in his web site so people can visually see who they are talking to. Wayne rarely posts in SE anymore but still posts in the help forums and goes by the username of Coryphaeus. You can email him through his CNet Profile and get info on sending your pic, or go to his site:
http://www.wayne.hardy.com/
Photos at Wayne's Gallery:
http://24.23.89.36/CNet_folks/page.html
If that doesn't compute, then go to his web site and scroll down to, "CNet Folks: The Faces Behind The Posts"
Been there over a year! LOL
by
Glenda
/
April 3, 2006 11:37 AM PDT
And somehoe I don't think Evie quite qualifies as a child! How insulting you are:(
And somehow you don't look a day older...
His gallery has been there for 4-5 years.
Insult....believe you are one of the outstanding leading champs on insults in the forum.
WOW! And my Daddy can whip your Daddy!!!
by
Glenda
/
April 3, 2006 11:56 AM PDT
Talk about children keeping quiet, looks like you could use the same advice.
"if you can't say anything nice"
calling someone a pedophile is:
A: against the ToS
B: not a "nice" thing to say!
jonah
.
Excuse me ...
by
Evie
/
April 3, 2006 10:47 PM PDT
... but if my initial reply was pulled for a ToS, why don't you pull the original post in which I'm being accused of a ToS violation? Go back and pull JR's post essentially calling me a child because I, *gasp* called his response callous! THAT is an attack now? Sheeez.
It's time for some of the moderators to rein themselves in or the other moderators to do it for them.
I think y9ou are talking about "snake handlers".
by
EdH
/
April 3, 2006 10:02 PM PDT
LINK
The don't worship snakes.
hope for the future
by
Dragon
/
April 3, 2006 8:28 AM PDT
(NT)
(NT) You have mine Mark. Hang in there.
by
Rolway
/
April 3, 2006 8:46 AM PDT
Dear Mark
by
MarciaB
/
April 3, 2006 8:53 AM PDT
My hopes and prayers for you (and your critters) that all ends well.
I know that it is distressing when someone or something that we care about is not well or in danger. A feeling of being out of control that can be painful in its intensity.
Please take care, and be sure to do whatever is needed to protect your own self from any bugs, too.
--Marcia
.
Fingers, toes and all other appendages crossed (those that I
by
Ziks511
/
April 3, 2006 8:58 AM PDT
have two of anyway, do you know how difficult it is to cross your ears???).
Hope things settle down without further loss.
Rob
Toooooooo tempting ;-)
by
Evie
/
April 3, 2006 10:44 AM PDT
I must resist
I must resist
Out of curiosity
Why doesn't Mark post this himself? He obviously had time to write to you about it but not to post it. Sounds strange!
(NT)
(NT) Not your problem now is it?
by
Glenda
/
April 3, 2006 4:31 PM PDT
Not at all
just curious why he doesn't post it himself since he seems to have time to write to you but not to post here. That's all!
Because he likes me better,OK?
by
Glenda
/
April 3, 2006 4:54 PM PDT
And besides it is NONE of your business! You and Johhny Galetti should get together, you both have so much concern over where Mark is!
Who the heck is Johnny Galleti?
LOL! Sounds like an old mobster to me.
I just told you it's none of my business, but I was curious why he didn't post that question himself. But OK. I guess he likes you better than CNet and that's it, sweety!
(NT)
