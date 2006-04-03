Speakeasy forum

i need your good thoughts for my snakes/ From Mark

by Glenda / April 3, 2006 6:55 AM PDT

as they were exposed to

Cryptosporidiosis

Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrheal disease caused by microscopic parasites of the genus Cryptosporidium. Once an animal or person is infected, the parasite lives in the intestine and passes in the stool. The parasite is protected by an outer shell that allows it to survive outside the body for long periods of time and makes it very resistant to chlorine- based disinfectants. Both the disease and the parasite are commonly known as "crypto."

During the past two decades, crypto has become recognized as one of the most common causes of waterborne disease within humans in the United States. The parasite may be found in drinking water and recreational water in every region of the United States and throughout the world.

http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dpd/parasites/cryptosporidiosis/factsht_cryptosporidiosis.htm#1

needless to say theres no cure:(

if my snakes have it they will die:( like that may have been reason my milk snake died:(

28 total posts
Collapse -
Please SE Angels, get busy
by Glenda / April 3, 2006 7:27 AM PDT

I just received another email from Mark and he is absolutely devastated and in tears, He desperately needs our prayers

Collapse -
I am sorry to hear this. I will pray that God will touch his
by Kiddpeat / April 3, 2006 7:45 AM PDT

heart and mind, and grant him the desire of his heart.

He has mine
(NT) (NT) He has mine
by Evie / April 3, 2006 8:26 AM PDT
Collapse -
Good Grief....Pray for Snakes?
by John Robie / April 3, 2006 10:19 AM PDT

My good thought go out for Mark and his snakes as in the original posted request, but I don't believe even Mark asks for prayers as he has several times stated he doesn't believe in God. Something in the Bible about snakes and Satan, Adam & Eve, or have I seen too many Egyptian & Biblical movies.

If Mark was ill, I would pray for him. Anyway from what I gather reading, his snakes are not ill.

There are people in Georgia where Mark lives who worship snakes as part of their religion, but don't believe Mark is part of those 'nuts'.

Collapse -
If they die, Mark will be very upset
by Glenda / April 3, 2006 10:33 AM PDT

and yes I would pray for Marks snakes! Would you pray for a cat or a dog? Well, these are Marks pets.

Collapse -
Pray for Mark's well being then
by Evie / April 3, 2006 10:42 AM PDT

I've never understood an attachment to a snake as a pet, but anyone who has read any of his posts knows how he feels about them. So that's how I'll direct my prayers, and I try to relate if only by comparison to how I feel about my feline family members.

If my cats were ill I would hope that if people woudn't pray for them per se, they would pray on my behalf as they are members of my family.

How callous. Sad

And BTW, ...
And BTW, ...
by Evie / April 3, 2006 10:43 AM PDT

... I think at the very LEAST, such threads qualify for the "if you can't say anything nice ..." rule Angry

And I think
And I think
by John Robie / April 3, 2006 11:16 AM PDT
In reply to: And BTW, ...

you qualify for "Children should be seen and not heard".
Angry

BTW, when are you going to submit your pic to Wayne's gallery? I see your girlfriend finally got her pic in not too long ago.
It would be nice to see who I'm talking to instead of thinking what I'm talking to.

Collapse -
submit your pic to Wayne's gallery?
by Kiddpeat / April 3, 2006 11:27 AM PDT
In reply to: And I think

What's that?

Collapse -
Re: Wayne's Gallery...
by John Robie / April 3, 2006 12:04 PM PDT

Some years ago Wayne Hardy invited everyone in ZDNet/CNet to post their photo in his web site so people can visually see who they are talking to. Wayne rarely posts in SE anymore but still posts in the help forums and goes by the username of Coryphaeus. You can email him through his CNet Profile and get info on sending your pic, or go to his site:
http://www.wayne.hardy.com/

Photos at Wayne's Gallery:
http://24.23.89.36/CNet_folks/page.html

If that doesn't compute, then go to his web site and scroll down to, "CNet Folks: The Faces Behind The Posts"

Collapse -
Been there over a year! LOL
by Glenda / April 3, 2006 11:37 AM PDT
In reply to: And I think

And somehoe I don't think Evie quite qualifies as a child! How insulting you are:(

Collapse -
And somehow you don't look a day older...
by John Robie / April 3, 2006 11:52 AM PDT

His gallery has been there for 4-5 years.
Insult....believe you are one of the outstanding leading champs on insults in the forum.

Collapse -
WOW! And my Daddy can whip your Daddy!!!
by Glenda / April 3, 2006 11:56 AM PDT

Talk about children keeping quiet, looks like you could use the same advice.

Collapse -
"if you can't say anything nice"
by jonah jones / April 3, 2006 3:57 PM PDT
In reply to: And BTW, ...

calling someone a pedophile is:
A: against the ToS
B: not a "nice" thing to say!

jonah

.

Excuse me ...
Excuse me ...
by Evie / April 3, 2006 10:47 PM PDT

... but if my initial reply was pulled for a ToS, why don't you pull the original post in which I'm being accused of a ToS violation? Go back and pull JR's post essentially calling me a child because I, *gasp* called his response callous! THAT is an attack now? Sheeez.

It's time for some of the moderators to rein themselves in or the other moderators to do it for them.

Collapse -
I think y9ou are talking about "snake handlers".
by EdH / April 3, 2006 10:02 PM PDT
LINK

The don't worship snakes.
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) You have mine Mark. Hang in there.
by Rolway / April 3, 2006 8:46 AM PDT
Dear Mark
Dear Mark
by MarciaB / April 3, 2006 8:53 AM PDT

My hopes and prayers for you (and your critters) that all ends well.

I know that it is distressing when someone or something that we care about is not well or in danger. A feeling of being out of control that can be painful in its intensity.

Please take care, and be sure to do whatever is needed to protect your own self from any bugs, too.

--Marcia

.

Collapse -
Fingers, toes and all other appendages crossed (those that I
by Ziks511 / April 3, 2006 8:58 AM PDT

have two of anyway, do you know how difficult it is to cross your ears???).

Hope things settle down without further loss.

Rob

Collapse -
Toooooooo tempting ;-)
by Evie / April 3, 2006 10:44 AM PDT

I must resist
I must resist

Devil

Collapse -
Out of curiosity
by Terry Browne / April 3, 2006 2:27 PM PDT

Why doesn't Mark post this himself? He obviously had time to write to you about it but not to post it. Sounds strange!

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Not your problem now is it?
by Glenda / April 3, 2006 4:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Out of curiosity
Not at all
Not at all
by Terry Browne / April 3, 2006 4:48 PM PDT

just curious why he doesn't post it himself since he seems to have time to write to you but not to post here. That's all!

Collapse -
Because he likes me better,OK?
by Glenda / April 3, 2006 4:54 PM PDT
In reply to: Not at all

And besides it is NONE of your business! You and Johhny Galetti should get together, you both have so much concern over where Mark is!

Collapse -
Who the heck is Johnny Galleti?
by Terry Browne / April 3, 2006 4:56 PM PDT

LOL! Sounds like an old mobster to me.

I just told you it's none of my business, but I was curious why he didn't post that question himself. But OK. I guess he likes you better than CNet and that's it, sweety!

Collapse -
subthread is closed
by jonah jones / April 3, 2006 5:50 PM PDT
In reply to: Out of curiosity
