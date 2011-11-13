I need some help with converting a .MOV file and editing it.

Where does that .mov file come from?
Kees
I am pretty sure I have spent the last 24 hours straight looking for (FREE) movie and video editing software...but I cannot find any that don't put 'watermarks' or only convert the first couple minutes of a file.
I am a blogger (obviously newer blogger) and I can't put up raw unedited videos. Right now I need to be able to convert a .MOV file and edit it (like be able to crop certain scenes or shave a few mins off and even being able to blur certain images.) But all the software that I have been able to get either do not support .MOV files or I spend a ridiculous amount of time editing my video just to find out that the only way to get it downloaded is if I end up paying money (which I do not have) or have my videos with a 'watermark' smack dab in the middle of the screen the whole time.
Any one have any idea how to solve my problem?
I am a broke person to, so I would def prefer free software. And it really doesn't have to be impressivly awesome. I just need it to be able to do the things I listed above.