Audio & Video Software forum

Question

I need some help with converting a .MOV file and editing it.

by KrisLynnK / November 13, 2011 12:39 AM PST

I am pretty sure I have spent the last 24 hours straight looking for (FREE) movie and video editing software...but I cannot find any that don't put 'watermarks' or only convert the first couple minutes of a file.
I am a blogger (obviously newer blogger) and I can't put up raw unedited videos. Right now I need to be able to convert a .MOV file and edit it (like be able to crop certain scenes or shave a few mins off and even being able to blur certain images.) But all the software that I have been able to get either do not support .MOV files or I spend a ridiculous amount of time editing my video just to find out that the only way to get it downloaded is if I end up paying money (which I do not have) or have my videos with a 'watermark' smack dab in the middle of the screen the whole time.
Any one have any idea how to solve my problem?
I am a broke person to, so I would def prefer free software. And it really doesn't have to be impressivly awesome. I just need it to be able to do the things I listed above.

All Answers

Answer
Re: editing
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 13, 2011 12:46 AM PST

Where does that .mov file come from?

Kees

Oops
by KrisLynnK / November 13, 2011 1:22 AM PST
In reply to: Re: editing

Oh dear I forgot to add that in my explanation!
It comes from my Kodak EasyShare M530.

Answer
Conversions = CAN DO
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 15, 2011 5:31 AM PST

I've used HANDBRAKE and VIRTUAL DUB for years.

Editing? We'll need to define "editing." Virtual Dub has served me well for years for simple snipping.
Bob

