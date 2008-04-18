I need some help.

You also need the camcorder to have manual audio control... or use a field recorder like those from M-Audio, Zoom, Fostex or Marantz and replace the camcorder's audio during post-production.



The least expensive high definition (HD) camcorders with a mic-in jack AND full manual audio control are the Canon HV20, HV30, Sony HDR-HC7 and HC9. They are all miniDV tape based camcorders that capture HDV (and DV in either 4:3 or 16:9). Importing video from the camcorder to your computer is via the DV port on the camcorder, over firewire (i.Link, IEEE1394a - all the same thing) to the Firewire400 port of your computer.



Because these camcorders use a 1/8" mic in jack (stereo or 2 channels), you should probably consider getting an XLR adapter like those from BeachTek or juicedLink so you can use better mics that use balanced (XLR) cables and connectors.



You will probably want different mics for different audio requirements and situations.



Wireless clip-on lavaliere mics are handy for indoor, newscast, interview, type situations. These are also handy for film dialog audio capture when positioned under light clothing. Shure and Sennheiser are typical.



Wireless or wired handheld mics are useful for outdoor newscast, interview, type situations. Use of a foam windscreen is typical, but in high wind environments, they are not very helpful. Again, Shure and Sennheiser are common.



In either case, wireless mics are best when they are full diversity (two antennas on the base station are a typical giveaway) and UHF (VHF is OK, but UHF is better to keep RF interference to a minimum). Any of the 900, 2400 or 5400 MHz wireless mics are using shared bands (shared with garage door openers, cordless home phones, WiFi, etc) and are prone to RF interference).



Shotgun (highly directional) mics either mounted to the camera or on a boom pole are useful, too. You typically see these in press/interview situations on a boom pole with a zeppelin (aka: dead cat) for wind-noise elimination. The good shotgun mics are not only very directional (picking up the audio in front of them), but they also have electronics and mic elements to reject audio from the side of the mic. Sennheiser and Audio Technica make good shotgun mics.



Under certain circumstances, stereo audio is desired (music or sound design). You can get the stereo spatial separation using a couple of condenser mics in an X-Y configuration http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microphone_practice#X-Y_technique:_intensity_stereophony

Since this generally requires a lot of space or a couple of mic stands (or a special two-position mic stand bracket) you can get a stereo mic that has two mic elements... RODE, Audio Technica and Shure make good stereo mics.



Balanced (typically XLR) mics and cables are desirable for cable runs over about 15 feet. This is because non-balanced cables and connectors can pick up RF and electro-magnetic interference (RFI and EMI) from spurious RF sources, florescent lighting or any lighting that may be using a dimmer.



The closer the mic is to the audio source, the better the audio will sound. Do not let the audio peak and oversaturate the audio track - there will be clipping and the audio will sound muddy. That is why you want manual audio controls. There is way more mic information, but these four types are enough to get started.



Lighting is REALLY important for good video, too.