I need help understanding what I need in a DVD recorder...

I hope this helps. DVD+R and DVD-R, are write once discs, meaning that whatever you burn is there for good. The RW's are re- writable, and can be used kind of like a video tape. Why the plus and minus? Don't know, but some recorders use one and not the other. Not too many use both. A unit with a hard drive is a good idea, it provides a lot of flexibility. They do make dvd recorders with hard drives. On the review area of cnet you will find some good reviews with side by side comparisons. As for hooking up to a pc depends on the pc itself and what kind of connections you have available.
We want a DVD recorder to finally replace our VCRs. We are not really concerned about transferring any of our VHS tapes. We know that we want a hard-drive along with the recorder. Also, I'd like to be able to hook up the recorder to my computer, if that's possible.
Here's my questions: What exactly does DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, and DVD-RAM mean? What is the difference or what's better? We were told today, at Circuit City, that a DVD recorder that records that kind of media and includes a hard-drive hasn't been invented yet. Is that true? Do we need a recorder that uses all those different types of media?
Any advice or suggestions would be very welcome. Or a link to another topic or article that covers this would be helpful.
