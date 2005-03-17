TVs & Home Theaters forum

I need help understanding what I need in a DVD recorder...

by jonsushi / March 17, 2005 11:53 AM PST

We want a DVD recorder to finally replace our VCRs. We are not really concerned about transferring any of our VHS tapes. We know that we want a hard-drive along with the recorder. Also, I'd like to be able to hook up the recorder to my computer, if that's possible.

Here's my questions: What exactly does DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW, and DVD-RAM mean? What is the difference or what's better? We were told today, at Circuit City, that a DVD recorder that records that kind of media and includes a hard-drive hasn't been invented yet. Is that true? Do we need a recorder that uses all those different types of media?

Any advice or suggestions would be very welcome. Or a link to another topic or article that covers this would be helpful.

Thanks very much.

Jon

Collapse -
DVD RECORD
by acebreathe / March 17, 2005 3:38 PM PST

I hope this helps. DVD+R and DVD-R, are write once discs, meaning that whatever you burn is there for good. The RW's are re- writable, and can be used kind of like a video tape. Why the plus and minus? Don't know, but some recorders use one and not the other. Not too many use both. A unit with a hard drive is a good idea, it provides a lot of flexibility. They do make dvd recorders with hard drives. On the review area of cnet you will find some good reviews with side by side comparisons. As for hooking up to a pc depends on the pc itself and what kind of connections you have available.

Collapse -
Will my PC read these DVDs?
by jonsushi / March 18, 2005 1:50 AM PST
In reply to: DVD RECORD

Thanks for the input.

I guess another question I have would be if my PC's DVD drive will read all those types of media: +R,-R,+RW,-RW, and -RAM. I have a Dell Dimension 8400, Belarc says it's a HL-DT-ST DVD-ROM.

Collapse -
Which EXACT model?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 18, 2005 2:03 AM PST
Collapse -
I think the exact model is GDR8163B.
by jonsushi / March 18, 2005 2:23 PM PST
In reply to: Which EXACT model?

Which I couldn't find on the list.

Jon

Collapse -
You can see.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 18, 2005 7:47 PM PST

Why the forum tip asks for such information.

This GOOGLE -> http://www.google.com/search?q=GDR8163B. finds some interesting reading in the first two articles.

It would be your choice to try:

a - A CD/DVD lens cleaner.
b - Updated FIRMWARE.

Bob

Collapse -
I guess I'm a little confused...
by jonsushi / March 19, 2005 3:30 PM PST
In reply to: You can see.

Thanks,
I understand that cleaning the lens would make the drive read clearer. But I don't completely understand about the firmware.

Can a cleaner lens or updated FIRMWARE allow a drive to read different types of media? (Out of curiosity, not just my drive but any drive?)

I looked at the articles and then went to rpc1.org. But the more I researched, the less I understood.

Should I just post the question in the Computer Newbies forum, because I obviously am one. (The question about whether or not my DVD drive can read +R,-R,+RW,-RW, and -RAM)

Jon

Collapse -
Yes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 19, 2005 11:11 PM PST

You asked "Can a cleaner lens or updated FIRMWARE allow a drive to read different types of media?"

Yes, but what is added DEPENDS on the firmware! I will not do your work as to reading what was changed/fixed/added. That may sound mean, but this is not a service stop but where we work together on issues.

You also ask "(Out of curiosity, not just my drive but any drive?)" That's a maybe. I will share that one of the office recorders was almost ready to be tossed out when I found a firmware update. After the update we found it to make better media and the result was the discs would play in DVD players that formerly the drive didn't work well with.

The model you have seems to be a problem child. So you have choices to complain to the supplier or try other firmware.

Bob

Collapse -
DISCinfo.exe
by jonsushi / March 19, 2005 11:15 PM PST

With help, I found this program. It tells me that my drive can read all those media types except: DVD-RAM.

But I'm still uncomfortable about doing anything with my firmware. I'm afraid I'll change something and then it won't work correctly (especially because of what I read at those articles).

Jon

Collapse -
I can be fairly fearless about firmware.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 19, 2005 11:46 PM PST
In reply to: DISCinfo.exe

When the drives were 300 bucks, I did so with a lot of research and care. Now I read what the firmware does and if possible find the old version so I can go back if need be.

The firmwares I never bother with are ones that remove region code protections. These are hacks and I don't need those.

Today's dual layer recorders are under 99 and I'm seeing single layer for under 59 so that pegs the dollar risk, however if the drive is not functioning then what is the risk?

Bob

Collapse -
I see your point...
by jonsushi / March 20, 2005 1:13 PM PST

But I just realized that we might be talking about different things now.

As far as I know, my DVD drive is functioning correctly. In researching a "set-top" DVD Recorder for our TV, I was wondering if my PC's DVD drive would read the DVDs that the recorder burned (depending on which blank media we used).

For instance, if we bought a recorder for our TV, and we recorded a TV program onto a DVD-RAM, then (according to DISCinfo) my PC's drive wouldn't read it. At least with the current firmware. However, if we burned a TV program onto, for instance, a DVD-R, my PC would read it. I didn't mean to imply that my PC's drive is malfunctioning. I'm just trying to find the "best" choice of a DVD Recorder for our TV, so that I can use the burnt DVDs on my PC.

Sorry if I caused any confusion.

Jon

Collapse -
AHA! I get it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 20, 2005 8:52 PM PST
In reply to: I see your point...

Just FYI, I own 2 set-top DVD recorders. One developed a fault but is still 1/2 alive but it did add to my personal knowledge base.

Just like some DVD+R/W recorders can't read DVD-R/W media, your issue is simply to note what each device supports and use what is common to both.

So far, I'm using DVD+R/W in the set-top and then off to the PC to cut out just the show I want on our central media server for the home...

Bob

Collapse -
Ok, thanks for the info...
by jonsushi / March 21, 2005 6:11 AM PST
In reply to: AHA! I get it.

I basically want to be able to do with a set-top recorder, what you're doing (like editing out commercials or whatever).

Yes, my biggest concern was if the media would be read by my PC. If I can rely on that DISCinfo program, I should be fine, as long as I don't use DVD-RAM. Unless, possibly, like you said, I update my firmware.

I was really interested in what type of DVD was the "best" choice. I've done some research though, and I think I may have a better handle on it now. I'm assuming neither +R/W or -R/W will be going "away" anytime soon. Right now, we are looking at some of the Panasonic and Sony models between $399 and $499.

Thanks for all the help.

Jon

P.S. I was really beginning to get confused. Haha

Collapse -
In a nutshell.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 21, 2005 6:20 AM PST

"I basically want to be able to do with a set-top recorder, what you're doing (like editing out commercials or whatever)."

I haven't seen such an offering on the set-top. So I take it to my PC and edit it.

"Yes, my biggest concern was if the media would be read by my PC. If I can rely on that DISCinfo program, I should be fine, as long as I don't use DVD-RAM. Unless, possibly, like you said, I update my firmware."

I think you understand the media issues now.

"I was really interested in what type of DVD was the "best" choice. I've done some research though, and I think I may have a better handle on it now. I'm assuming neither +R/W or -R/W will be going "away" anytime soon. Right now, we are looking at some of the Panasonic and Sony models between $399 and $499."

If you are going with SET-TOP, you'll use DVD+R or DVD+R/W or DVD-RAM. The choice is not yours to make as its determined by the recorder. My Artec was all of 129 or 139 bucks and I'm done.

Bob

