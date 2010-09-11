I need help to buy a very nice camera

Cameras forum

by curtis_boy25 / September 11, 2010 1:59 PM PDT

I like to upload pics of me and my friends and family on facebook but I want like a really high quality one. The last time i owned a camera was like 3 years ago when 5-7 megapixels were top notch but now I see 12 and 14 megapixel cameras and I see pics on the internet that look very vivid and life like and will blow those old digital cameras away!any suggestions? please keep it under $300-350 thanks

It's not about the number of pixels
by PistonCupChampion / September 11, 2010 2:57 PM PDT

Don't be fooled into thinking that more pixels is better. The best (compact) cameras almost always have fewer. Also, you don't even need a fraction of the size of a 12 or 14 megapixel image for posting on Facebook or anywhere else on the web. That said, right now and in my opinion, the "best" high quality compact camera is the Panasonic DMC-LX3. It originally retailed for $500, but it is an outgoing model and can be found for $350. It can produce very good pictures in "Intelligent Auto" mode, but also has semi and full manual controls should you need them (and have the skills necessary to know how to use them).

Another very good compact camera at about the same price is the Canon S90. It's a little bit more compact than the Panasonic, but it cannot shoot HD video, if that is a consideration.

compact only? for uploading to facebook
by curtis_boy25 / September 12, 2010 2:51 AM PDT

Ihave beeen looking at Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ35 is that a good one?

I love mine
by volvogirl / September 12, 2010 2:57 AM PDT

I just got a great one $289 at Costco with a case and SD card. Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS6. My old one was like 5 years old and bit the dust. I can't believe all the new features and the videos are really sharp. There's a lot I have to learn about it. Having lots of fun with it. Discovering new things everyday.

