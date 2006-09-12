Linux forum

I NEED HELP instaling linux

by blacky726 / September 12, 2006 4:39 AM PDT

hello,

i'm just begining to use linux, or im trying. i have an old pentium 3 computer that im trying to load linux on. this was from my aunts old work and all memory is completly erased. i cand seem to get it to load off of the D: drive. i dont think it even has DOS. i tryed both SUSE linux and Red Hat linux and they cant load, so i tried to use a bootable floopy verson of slackware and that did not work. if any one knows what to do i would greatly appreciate if you helped me out. thanks

6 total posts
Does it boot a DOS diskette?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 12, 2006 4:53 AM PDT

If not, then it likely won't run Linux.

Look to www.bootdisk.com if you don't have DOS diskettes.

What to do next if DOS doesn't boot? Repair the machine.

Bob

More details, please
by Ixthusdan / September 14, 2006 6:01 AM PDT

What do you mean "It doesn't work." What exactly happens?

Linux Ubunto.
by dennisadelman / September 14, 2006 9:52 PM PDT
In reply to: More details, please

Not sure about your exact hardware issue but as a relatively new pc user i can tell you that the best distro you could use to get to started with linux is most likely Ubunto(or one of it`s variations..Kubu etc).

Dont know what the problem is with your hd but you should be able to throw a ISO live cd in without it even touching your hd as it all loads into your ram.

Great for trying things out without tampering with any of your current setup(even a dead hd)My mum in law was stunned when i loaded ubunto onto her pc with NO hd even required.....until "install"proper of course

I now dualboot XP|ubunto and have kubunto on another older system and all i can say is....IM HOOKED.

After the week ive had with xp reinstall`s i`ll be glad if i never have to boot into xp again.
It`s only back on my pc as the wife thought she would demand it of me thinking i`d squirm with no XP cd`s.

Sorry dear....this "psuedo(sudo) pc expert dont need no xp cd`s......just my i386 jigsaws.

HOPE you suss it all out as im sure you`ll love it once you GET IT

I have Knoppix
by Ghost26-20878886633866019035262628200812 / September 15, 2006 10:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Linux Ubunto.

I have the Knoppix distro and I also have a Pentium III. I have the Kaella version ( the french version, Knoppix didn't work. Kaella is based on Knoppix ). Kaella works fine while Knoppix doesn't want to boot.

Try Knoppix.

Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu, Mandriva One 2006 ... I downloaded all these versions and nothing worked. Only Kaella is able to boot.

Reply to: I NEED HELP instaling linux
by vixenk / September 15, 2006 11:02 AM PDT

When booting from the secondary hdd (D:\) as opposed to the primary hdd (C:\) you want to make sure the bootloader (usually Grub) is installed on the primary hdd as opposed to the secondary hdd. Most distros don't do this by default.

With some distros you have to select something like "custom install" or "custom partitioning" and make sure that it's setup to install /boot on your primary hdd. Others have an actual dialogue screen that asks you where you want the bootloader to be installed.

Also, in order for a bootable floppy to work, your computer's BIOS must be set up to try booting from floppy before anything else.

Hope this helps some. Happy

