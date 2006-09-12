I NEED HELP instaling linux

Not sure about your exact hardware issue but as a relatively new pc user i can tell you that the best distro you could use to get to started with linux is most likely Ubunto(or one of it`s variations..Kubu etc).



Dont know what the problem is with your hd but you should be able to throw a ISO live cd in without it even touching your hd as it all loads into your ram.



Great for trying things out without tampering with any of your current setup(even a dead hd)My mum in law was stunned when i loaded ubunto onto her pc with NO hd even required.....until "install"proper of course



I now dualboot XP|ubunto and have kubunto on another older system and all i can say is....IM HOOKED.



After the week ive had with xp reinstall`s i`ll be glad if i never have to boot into xp again.

It`s only back on my pc as the wife thought she would demand it of me thinking i`d squirm with no XP cd`s.



Sorry dear....this "psuedo(sudo) pc expert dont need no xp cd`s......just my i386 jigsaws.



HOPE you suss it all out as im sure you`ll love it once you GET IT