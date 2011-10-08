I need a Firefox expert . . .

I have no problem with the addy. The fact it works with IE says it is not a DNS problem. Have you tried do a search on patriot guard and clicking on that to see if that will take you to the site.
Running Firefox 3.6.23 on an IBM ThinkCentre XP Pro SP3. Firefox is doing strange things to URLs. Here is the link I'm trying to go to:
http://www.patriotguard.org/Home/tabid/53/Default.aspx
Here is what I get when I try to go there in FF. Note the address bar.
http://www.wayne2.net/error.jpg
Here is what I get when I use IE8
http://www.wayne2.net/works.jpg
IE8 works every time. FF fails every time. No matter if I type the URL manually or copy/paste, FF changes it and I get the error page. I have redone the bookmark, cleared my cache, cleared history, cleared cookies and redone, and nothing works. And no, I do not like FF7.
Any thoughts on why FF is broken on only this address?
Thanks.