I need a Firefox expert . . .

by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 1:22 AM PDT

Running Firefox 3.6.23 on an IBM ThinkCentre XP Pro SP3. Firefox is doing strange things to URLs. Here is the link I'm trying to go to:

http://www.patriotguard.org/Home/tabid/53/Default.aspx

Here is what I get when I try to go there in FF. Note the address bar.

http://www.wayne2.net/error.jpg

Here is what I get when I use IE8

http://www.wayne2.net/works.jpg

IE8 works every time. FF fails every time. No matter if I type the URL manually or copy/paste, FF changes it and I get the error page. I have redone the bookmark, cleared my cache, cleared history, cleared cookies and redone, and nothing works. And no, I do not like FF7.

Any thoughts on why FF is broken on only this address?

Thanks.

You are posting a reply to: I need a Firefox expert . . .
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem.

You are reporting the following post: I need a Firefox expert . . .
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post).
Collapse -
Answer
Works for me
by TWB404 / October 8, 2011 2:10 AM PDT

I have no problem with the addy. The fact it works with IE says it is not a DNS problem. Have you tried do a search on patriot guard and clicking on that to see if that will take you to the site.

Collapse -
Answer
.Net Framework?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 2:39 AM PDT

I notice this is an old version of Firefox. No problem except that at some stage older browser versions will begin to fail as web pages become more sophisticated and use more advanced features.

That error report page is from DotNetNukeand this is Wiki's page for that; http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DotNetNuke

I don't know why DotNetNuke became involved in displaying that page, but Wiki says that DotNetNuke is an open source web content management system based on Microsoft's .Net technology. I just wonder if the PatriotGuard.org web site is using advanced HTML and other web coding that the older browser cannot handle. I see the web site link you gave ends in .aspx. Is that advanced for Firefox 3.6? I don't know.

What happens if you try, http://www.patriotguard.org/ ?

Mark

Collapse -
Mark . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 3:48 AM PDT
In reply to: .Net Framework?

Your link gives the same results. BTW, this used to work as I've used FF for years and OE only for MS updates. As I said, it used to work. This just started in the last few months. I did contact Patriot Guards web master a few months ago and he had no idea.

Again, another BTW, this same type of problem comes up when I look at my profile, here is the link posted in Feedback.

http://forums.cnet.com/7723-7598_102-538493.html

You tried to help but it's still broken too. FF, not CNet.

Collapse -
It's a strange one.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 6:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Mark . . .

I remember the Forum Feedback thread Wayne. John posted and asked for a URL, but I don't see a reply;
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-7598_102-5189923.html

It seems these problems are related, but I can't think of a reason for the life of me.

It worked before might be a good clue though. What's changed since then?

I'm going to take a leap in the dark here. .Net Framework. Any updates to that since 'a few months ago'?

Mark

Collapse -
Dot Net . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 6:35 AM PDT
In reply to: It's a strange one.

Since Microsoft seems to think I need version 1 - 4 I have it all. And I do have some software that needs it. But I have no idea if it is interfering.

Collapse -
Any way to tell
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 7:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Dot Net . . .

if .Net Framework 4 was installed recently, for example just before this issue began?

If so, I would be inclined to uninstall it. You said you have software that needs .Net, but does it need .Net 4?

If not, an uninstall won't do any harm as anything that needs it will tell you so.

Mark

Collapse -
Re: error
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 7:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Dot Net . . .

This clearly is an error on their server.
"DotNetNuke is the leading open source ASP.NET content management system and .NET web application development framework." so it seems to be what their CMS is written in.

And, somehow, your input to that server leads to a null value somewhere inside it that makes it report this error. Like you, I still have FF 3.6.23 and I don't get that error. So it can't be a Firefox problem.

Now try a new Windows account and run FF there. It will have the default configuration and no addons. Should run, I'd say.
If it does indeed, it's something in your FF profile or the addons that you installed. Then (after making that FEBE backup of your addons and cookies and whatever more, and safeguarding your .json file with all your favorites) delete that profile and start building up the old situation. It just might work, or you find the add-on that's causing it. Or, somehow, your Windows account is corrupted.
Or, if you prefer, switch everything to that new Windows account, but I'm afraid that's more work.

If that default FF doesn't run in that new account either, it seems like something in your Windows, not in the account you use. Then try another PC. If it works with me, it should work nearly everywhere. The worst thing that might be necessary is a clean install of Windows. But I've got some hope that that won't be necessary.

Kees

Collapse -
It's been on my mind lately . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 7:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: error

to do a full factory restore using the restore partition. Just because there are a few things that "just aren't right". But I have this PC set up just right. And maybe that's the problem. I have the original installers for all installed software (except one that's essential to my web site). It'll just be a major PITA to rebuild the PC, and the same PITA to create a new user as you mention above.

Since none of you guys can "fix my problem" (LOL) I may just live with it until I reach my tolerance level. I am going to uninstall .net down to 3.0 as one of my applications needs 2, and see what happens. I don't think this will fix the problem, but what the hey?

Collapse -
Answer
A former discussion
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 8:06 AM PDT
Collapse -
Already did that . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 9:23 AM PDT
In reply to: A former discussion

but deleted all cookies again. So I guess I'll save my bookmarks and uninstall and reinstall FF. Again. Back later.

Collapse -
I thought it was 3 steps.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Already did that . . .

uninstall
delete the folder
reinstall

You know this dance.
Bob

Collapse -
And fixed . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 9:47 AM PDT

but I'm tired of dancing. Removed it all including the folder, ran CCleaner, RegScrubXP, regedit with anything Firefox. And it works. But why?

Oh well, back to installing my "add-ons", one at a time to see if it might have been one of them.

Collapse -
That's great!
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 8:15 PM PDT
In reply to: And fixed . . .

Good work Wayne.

What about your profile?

Why? Something corrupted is my guess.

Mark

Collapse -
Yup . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 8, 2011 10:16 PM PDT
In reply to: That's great!

profile pages load as they should.

Collapse -
Good.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 10:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Yup . . .

I've updated your FF discussion.

Mark

