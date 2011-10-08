I need a Firefox expert . . .

This clearly is an error on their server.

"DotNetNuke is the leading open source ASP.NET content management system and .NET web application development framework." so it seems to be what their CMS is written in.



And, somehow, your input to that server leads to a null value somewhere inside it that makes it report this error. Like you, I still have FF 3.6.23 and I don't get that error. So it can't be a Firefox problem.



Now try a new Windows account and run FF there. It will have the default configuration and no addons. Should run, I'd say.

If it does indeed, it's something in your FF profile or the addons that you installed. Then (after making that FEBE backup of your addons and cookies and whatever more, and safeguarding your .json file with all your favorites) delete that profile and start building up the old situation. It just might work, or you find the add-on that's causing it. Or, somehow, your Windows account is corrupted.

Or, if you prefer, switch everything to that new Windows account, but I'm afraid that's more work.



If that default FF doesn't run in that new account either, it seems like something in your Windows, not in the account you use. Then try another PC. If it works with me, it should work nearly everywhere. The worst thing that might be necessary is a clean install of Windows. But I've got some hope that that won't be necessary.



Kees