"Important: Boot Camp is designed to support only Microsoft Windows Home Edition and Professional with SP2 or later,"
From your post you appear to have the old "XP". The original version which is not supported.
HOWEVER you can install that in Virtual Box. See http://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
The system requirements for the XP are:
o System Requirements:
+ PC with 300MHz or higher processor clock speed recommended; 233MHz minimum required; Intel Pentium/Celeron family, AMD K6/Athlon/Duron family, or compatible processor recommended
+ 128MB of RAM or higher recommended (64MB minimum supported; may limit performance and some features)
+ 1.5GB of available hard disk space
+ Super VGA (800x600) or higher resolution video adapter and monitor
+ CD-ROM or DVD drive
+ Keyboard and Microsoft Mouse or compatible pointing device
o Package: OEM
My mac's specifications are:
2.8GHz
4GB Ram
500GB Ram
NVIDIA GE9400M + 9600M GT with 512MB
The problem is that the requirements state "PC with" so I'm not sure if I can install it on my Mac. Thank you for your answer. ^^