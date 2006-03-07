As a die hard filofax user, and someone kind of visually dependent on hard copies, I've been reluctant to change over to a PDA. I'm techno phobic and have trouble reading the screens on small phones, so I'm wondering if there are any pda's with larger screens, or text. Any suggestions for a really basic PDA - I don't need mobile web, nothing fancy, just the ability to view my appointments weekly and monthly and store general information like addresses, etc. I have an old imac,with OS 10 if that should matter. Thanks in advance.
