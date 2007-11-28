Phones forum

General discussion

I'm looking for a cell phone to help me manage my money,

by NYKane / November 28, 2007 7:44 AM PST

Hello. Pretty much my topic question. I'm with T-Mobile and I really don't want to switch carriers (although I might be limited to doing so). I also don't want to spend a monumental amount of money (oh, the irony). I know there are some smart phones that have downloadable programs for things like this, so yeah, any help?

I'm hoping my first post here will ultimately come with answers *crosses fingers*

Thanks in advance!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: I'm looking for a cell phone to help me manage my money,
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: I'm looking for a cell phone to help me manage my money,
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Maybe tell a little bit more?
by Kees Bakker / November 28, 2007 4:45 PM PST

I use a spreadsheet to manage my money. And it doesn't reside on my phone but on my PC.
Would you be happy with a PDA with the mobile version of Excel?

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
cell phone and money
by kx4sam / December 12, 2007 6:41 AM PST

Hi, see if T-Mobile support a treo, then look for a used unit on ebay. The palm platforms run a version of Quicken.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.