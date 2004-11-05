I'm going to travel around the world with my digital ...

camcorder and need a fast notebook, that can support the editing and recording of my DVD's, with a long battery life and good and fast wireless connection in case I am in a remote area. Would be nice a light weight one, since I will be carrying it all the time.
I will be using the internet and probably also, will build a web page.
With good, easy and reliable software, etcc
Any good suggestions? I live in London and will start my travels at the end of the month.
Thank you
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.