I'm curious..?

Google seems to reveal that these are legit. If you have doubts, just type the name in Google to verify.
I just installed 2 CAs for my university and I'm fine with that but I went into options under Tools in Firefox 2.0 and I went to advanced and came across dozens of other certificates. I do not remember accepting so many certificates. Some are from ValiCert, beTrusted, AddTrust, ACCamerfirma,Comodo CA Limited, EnTrust, just to name a few.. Can these harm anything? I do not really understand the purpose of CAs.
Can I delete them all except for the one for my university and if I do will it just ask me to accept them again depending on the site that needs the CA to be downloaded??
Thank you..