Here you will find some info:
http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/startups/test-11753.html
Hi Everyone,
I recently received and email (using gmail) with a questionable attachment.
The attachment was a word document and to view it I chose 'open with' instead of 'save as.'
Once opened, an immediate red flag went up. The was a clip art/icon in the document with 'i love you.exe.' I did NOT click this, and immediately closed out of Word.
My question is, has the harm already been done? I ran an AVG and Ad-Aware, both came back with nothing.
I feel this e-mail was sent by someone wanting ISP, IP or personal info.
Thank you