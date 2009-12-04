Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

i love you.exe

by g20t99 / December 4, 2009 7:56 AM PST

Hi Everyone,

I recently received and email (using gmail) with a questionable attachment.

The attachment was a word document and to view it I chose 'open with' instead of 'save as.'

Once opened, an immediate red flag went up. The was a clip art/icon in the document with 'i love you.exe.' I did NOT click this, and immediately closed out of Word.

My question is, has the harm already been done? I ran an AVG and Ad-Aware, both came back with nothing.

I feel this e-mail was sent by someone wanting ISP, IP or personal info.

Thank you

Filename: i love you.exe
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 4, 2009 10:16 AM PST
In reply to: i love you.exe
Thanks
by g20t99 / December 5, 2009 1:04 AM PST
In reply to: i love you.exe

OK. Thank you. I have followed some of their forums tutorials.

Though, does anyone know if the harm has already been done?

You Are Very Welcome........
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 5, 2009 7:10 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks
Thanks Again!
by g20t99 / December 5, 2009 9:10 AM PST

That's a pretty nifty virus scan. I was unaware it even existed.

I ran a full scan and it only returned 1 object: TrackingCookie.Atdmt (spyware)

And of course, I chose to remove it. Thanks again for your input. Hopefully, I have covered all my bases. That .exe really had me worried.

Yes, you did.....
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 5, 2009 2:09 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks Again!

and as AVG, Ad aware and F-secure on-line scan didn't find anything, I think, the exe didn't get onto your computer as you did NOT click on it.


Keep the link for the on-line scan handy Wink


You Are Very Welcome Happy

