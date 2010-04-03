Speakeasy forum

I hope I answered your question...

by EdHannigan / April 3, 2010 11:02 PM PDT
http://voices.washingtonpost.com/44/2010/04/obamas-17-minute-2500-word-res.html

Toward the end of a question-and-answer session with workers at an advanced battery technology manufacturer, a woman named Doris stood to ask the president whether it was a "wise decision to add more taxes to us with the health care" package.

"We are over-taxed as it is," Doris said bluntly.

Obama started out feisty. "Well, let's talk about that, because this is an area where there's been just a whole lot of misinformation, and I'm going to have to work hard over the next several months to clean up a lot of the misapprehensions that people have," the president said.

He then spent the next 17 minutes and 12 seconds lulling the crowd into a daze.
-----------------------------
Don't ask; he might tell?
22 total posts
(NT) I watched that speech live.
by Angeline Booher / April 3, 2010 11:33 PM PDT
17 minutes and 12 seconds
by JP Bill / April 3, 2010 11:33 PM PDT

She was lucky he gave the short answer.

Any mention of a teleprompter in the story?

He actually answered her.
by Angeline Booher / April 4, 2010 12:21 AM PDT

There will be some new taxes, like on medical durable equipment. But trough misrepresentation of the facts, a fear has been raised that everybody's income taxes will raise dramatically.

Of course, it cannot be logically denied that income taxes on everybody won't be raised in the future by any succeeding administration.

Local taxes, like property ones, sales taxes, state income taxed, etc. all put a burden on pocketbooks, and are devastating to others. Couple those with increasing health care cost, college tuitions, and other factors that impact families, add to the burdens.

Yet, we continue to ask for more. We want the potholes filled yesterday, plenty of police on patrol, streets clear of homeless, low school taxes, the seasonal flooding of normally serene creels stopped. etc. And we want federal agencies to keep us safe and a volunteer military to safeguard our freedom.

IMO, it takes money to live in a developed society.

But "your taxes will go up" is an effective campaign tool.

Angeline

But "your taxes will go up" is an effective campaign tool.
by EdHannigan / April 4, 2010 1:22 AM PDT

Specially when it's true....

The Admin's claims that they won't is a lie.

They could always submit the request
by Diana Forum moderator / April 7, 2010 1:40 AM PDT

off budget like the previous administration.

Diana

Most of us DON'T ask for more
by Mike_Hanks / April 4, 2010 1:39 AM PDT

but we end up paying for those that do continually ask for more.

"Of course, it cannot be logically denied that income taxes on everybody won't be raised in the future by any succeeding administration."

Since the current President has a well documented history of voting "present", it may well be true that Obama will not raise taxes. (but I doubt that and think he will.)

How do you think the current Democrat Congress and President will pay for their trillions of dollars of NEW spending?

No??
by Mike_Hanks / April 6, 2010 10:17 PM PDT

No ideas as to how trillions of dollars of NEW spending will be paid for without Obama raising taxes?

sure
by JP Bill / April 6, 2010 10:44 PM PDT
In reply to: No??

take the money that won't be spent in Iraq and later on from Afghanistan, a billion here a billion there, after while it starts to add up.

I quote me
by Angeline Booher / April 6, 2010 11:40 PM PDT
In reply to: No??

"Of course, it cannot be logically denied that income taxes on everybody won't be raised in the future by any succeeding administration. "

Angeline

what do you think will happen then?
by James Denison / April 7, 2010 12:15 AM PDT
In reply to: I quote me

Obama's wanting to put his huge spending on a credit card and leave the debt to future administrations to pick up the tab for it. Taxes may go up then because they must, to pay off the credit card, but services will end up being cut back too. I'd say they'd end the program but I know better, since Congress can't end anything. It even took an Amendment to end Prohibition.

what do you think will happen then?
by JP Bill / April 7, 2010 1:37 AM PDT
wanting to put his huge spending on a credit card and leave the debt to future administrations to pick up the tab for it.

what do you think will happen?

He'll serve 2 terms, pass the debt on, just like his predecessors. Same as has been going on since the beginning....

Change, you don't want change, you can't handle change.
I supported the trillions of borrowing
by Angeline Booher / April 7, 2010 3:50 AM PDT

......... for the Iraq War, but not for nation building. Millions mysteriously disappeared when allocated to civilian contractors.

I consider it much less painful to borrow to rebuild the US infrastructure that had been left to deteriorate over several administrations, and for programs that improve the safety, security, and health of our own citizens.

We owe another heavy debt to those warriors that were wounded physically and mentally. They were sent into Iraq on the cheap. Providing the proper care and rehabilitation will not come cheap. The resolve to fund this might be weak.

Again, logic tells me that one day there will be a tax increase. A tax surcharge could help. But, you see, there is such a choir of "Don't tax me!" that I doubt that many are willing to pay more now in rder to lessen the burden on our children and grandchildren. What I hear on the forum is to leave my pocketbook alone, but it is awful to run up debt for our progeny.

Angeline

I agree with you
by James Denison / April 7, 2010 7:38 AM PDT

I felt for a long time we should have gone in, bombed them back to the Stone Age, secure the oil fields, give the various factions funds from those, and except for protecting the oil fields, pulled the troops out and let them fight it out in the streets if they wanted to. I would even have given every househould a handgun and 100 rounds of ammunition to protect themselves with, just to help keep the time for any tyrants rising back up again, off more to the future.

I'm tired of us going in, winning the war itself, but staying too long afterwards. We aren't willing to do what needs to be done as an occupier, that's not who we really are.

A little help for you
by Mike_Hanks / April 7, 2010 9:33 AM PDT
So, Obama will punt?
by Mike_Hanks / April 7, 2010 1:00 AM PDT
In reply to: I quote me

"Present"
Great leadership

IF he's just saying "Present".....
by JP Bill / April 7, 2010 1:31 AM PDT
In reply to: So, Obama will punt?

What's Obamacare about?

He shouldn't get the credit/blame for that...he's just saying "present"

Are you prepared to pay more now
by Angeline Booher / April 7, 2010 3:53 AM PDT
In reply to: So, Obama will punt?

.... so that the burden on succeeding generations could be lightened?

Angeline

No I am not
by Mike_Hanks / April 7, 2010 5:10 AM PDT

I want the government to spend LESS !!!!!!!!!!!!

LESS on what?
by JP Bill / April 7, 2010 5:17 AM PDT
In reply to: No I am not

Going to the moon and beyond?

On the Military?

Less on Homeland Security?

Don't say Healthcare...because they haven't started spending on that yet, have they?

Give some examples so people know where you stand.

spending on military...
by James Denison / April 7, 2010 8:46 AM PDT
In reply to: LESS on what?

...is for the quality of people who are willing to put their lives on the line for this country, whereas the spending for many on various and multiple welfare programs isn't. Why should we be expected to pick up the bill for loose women, gigolos, illegitimate children, HIV infections from promiscuity, etc? I like the Apostle Paul's idea, "he that will not work, neither let him eat".

Exactly! Why is that so hard to comprehend?
by EdHannigan / April 7, 2010 8:49 AM PDT
In reply to: No I am not

Since when has paying more helped?

