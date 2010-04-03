I hope I answered your question...

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
There will be some new taxes, like on medical durable equipment. But trough misrepresentation of the facts, a fear has been raised that everybody's income taxes will raise dramatically.
Of course, it cannot be logically denied that income taxes on everybody won't be raised in the future by any succeeding administration.
Local taxes, like property ones, sales taxes, state income taxed, etc. all put a burden on pocketbooks, and are devastating to others. Couple those with increasing health care cost, college tuitions, and other factors that impact families, add to the burdens.
Yet, we continue to ask for more. We want the potholes filled yesterday, plenty of police on patrol, streets clear of homeless, low school taxes, the seasonal flooding of normally serene creels stopped. etc. And we want federal agencies to keep us safe and a volunteer military to safeguard our freedom.
IMO, it takes money to live in a developed society.
But "your taxes will go up" is an effective campaign tool.
Angeline
but we end up paying for those that do continually ask for more.
"Of course, it cannot be logically denied that income taxes on everybody won't be raised in the future by any succeeding administration."
Since the current President has a well documented history of voting "present", it may well be true that Obama will not raise taxes. (but I doubt that and think he will.)
How do you think the current Democrat Congress and President will pay for their trillions of dollars of NEW spending?
Obama's wanting to put his huge spending on a credit card and leave the debt to future administrations to pick up the tab for it. Taxes may go up then because they must, to pay off the credit card, but services will end up being cut back too. I'd say they'd end the program but I know better, since Congress can't end anything. It even took an Amendment to end Prohibition.
......... for the Iraq War, but not for nation building. Millions mysteriously disappeared when allocated to civilian contractors.
I consider it much less painful to borrow to rebuild the US infrastructure that had been left to deteriorate over several administrations, and for programs that improve the safety, security, and health of our own citizens.
We owe another heavy debt to those warriors that were wounded physically and mentally. They were sent into Iraq on the cheap. Providing the proper care and rehabilitation will not come cheap. The resolve to fund this might be weak.
Again, logic tells me that one day there will be a tax increase. A tax surcharge could help. But, you see, there is such a choir of "Don't tax me!" that I doubt that many are willing to pay more now in rder to lessen the burden on our children and grandchildren. What I hear on the forum is to leave my pocketbook alone, but it is awful to run up debt for our progeny.
Angeline
I felt for a long time we should have gone in, bombed them back to the Stone Age, secure the oil fields, give the various factions funds from those, and except for protecting the oil fields, pulled the troops out and let them fight it out in the streets if they wanted to. I would even have given every househould a handgun and 100 rounds of ammunition to protect themselves with, just to help keep the time for any tyrants rising back up again, off more to the future.
I'm tired of us going in, winning the war itself, but staying too long afterwards. We aren't willing to do what needs to be done as an occupier, that's not who we really are.
Paying for Iraq is a complete canard
http://www.americanthinker.com/2010/04/laff_it_up_tax_lovers.html
Social spending is the American demise
...is for the quality of people who are willing to put their lives on the line for this country, whereas the spending for many on various and multiple welfare programs isn't. Why should we be expected to pick up the bill for loose women, gigolos, illegitimate children, HIV infections from promiscuity, etc? I like the Apostle Paul's idea, "he that will not work, neither let him eat".
