I hope I answered your question...

......... for the Iraq War, but not for nation building. Millions mysteriously disappeared when allocated to civilian contractors.



I consider it much less painful to borrow to rebuild the US infrastructure that had been left to deteriorate over several administrations, and for programs that improve the safety, security, and health of our own citizens.



We owe another heavy debt to those warriors that were wounded physically and mentally. They were sent into Iraq on the cheap. Providing the proper care and rehabilitation will not come cheap. The resolve to fund this might be weak.



Again, logic tells me that one day there will be a tax increase. A tax surcharge could help. But, you see, there is such a choir of "Don't tax me!" that I doubt that many are willing to pay more now in rder to lessen the burden on our children and grandchildren. What I hear on the forum is to leave my pocketbook alone, but it is awful to run up debt for our progeny.



