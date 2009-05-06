I have some sort of page injection going on.

Please download Malwarebytes Anti-Malware (v1.33) and save it to your desktop.

alternate download link 1

alternate download link 2

If you have a previous version of MBAM, remove it via Add/Remove Programs and download a fresh copy.



* Make sure you are connected to the Internet.

* Double-click on mbam-setup.exe to install the application.

* When the installation begins, follow the prompts and do not make any changes to default settings.

* When installation has finished, make sure you leave both of these checked:

o Update Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware

o Launch Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware

* Then click Finish.



MBAM will automatically start and you will be asked to update the program before performing a scan.



* If an update is found, the program will automatically update itself.

* Press the OK button to close that box and continue.

* If you encounter any problems while downloading the updates, manually download them from here and just double-click on mbam-rules.exe to install. Alternatively, you can update through MBAM's interface from a clean computer, copy the definitions (rules.ref) located in C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\Malwarebytes\Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware from that system to a usb stick or CD and then copy it to the infected machine.



On the Scanner tab:



* Make sure the "Perform Quick Scan" option is selected.

* Then click on the Scan button.

* If asked to select the drives to scan, leave all the drives selected and click on the Start Scan button.

* The scan will begin and "Scan in progress" will show at the top. It may take some time to complete so please be patient.

* When the scan is finished, a message box will say "The scan completed successfully. Click 'Show Results' to display all objects found".

* Click OK to close the message box and continue with the removal process.



Back at the main Scanner screen:



* Click on the Show Results button to see a list of any malware that was found.

* Make sure that everything is checked, and click Remove Selected.

* When removal is completed, a log report will open in Notepad.

* The log is automatically saved and can be viewed by clicking the Logs tab in MBAM.

* Copy and paste the contents of that report in your next reply and exit MBAM.



Notes: If MBAM encounters a file that is difficult to remove, you may be asked to reboot your computer so it can proceed with the disinfection process. Regardless if prompted to restart the computer or not, please do so immediately. Failure to reboot normally (not into safe mode) will prevent MBAM from removing all the malware.



MBAM may "make changes to your registry" as part of its disinfection routine. If using other security programs that detect registry changes (ie Spybot's Teatimer), they may interfere or alert you after scanning with MBAM. Please temporarily disable such programs or permit them to allow the changes. Click this link to see a list of programs that should be disabled.





You also could run an on-line scan:



Run the F-Secure Online Scanner



http://support.f-secure.com/enu/home/ols.shtml



Note: This Scanner is for Internet Explorer Only!



*Click on Online Services and then Online Scanner

*Accept the License Agreement.

*Once the ActiveX installs, click Full System Scan

*Once the download completes,the scan will begin automatically.

* The scan will take some time to finish,so please be patient.

*When the scan completes, click the Automatic cleaning (recommended) button.



Pls. let us know how you are doing.