I have recently been reading Teddy Roosevelt's

biography, and it has crystalized something which has been bothering me about SE. It seems that Teddy considered the Monroe Doctrine as a very important principle which he needed to uphold. As a result, he came very close to war with Germany in about 1902 because Britain and Germany were pursuing reparations from Venezuela. In fact, Germany was scheming to seize territory in Venezuela and elsewhere in our hemisphere. The confrontation was a very quiet one that few were aware of. Teddy's bottom line was that European nations would not be allowed to seize territory in our hemisphere. We could handle our own affairs just fine without European interference.



I think that concept is still quite common in the United States. We can do just fine thank you very much without European interference. Please observe with interest, but please also understand that your participation in our government process may not be welcomed. To be honest, we don't think that Europe has done all that well during its own history, and I think that Americans would rather figure it out for ourselves.



That, I think, is what the Monroe Doctrine was all about.