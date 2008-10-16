Speakeasy forum

General discussion

I have recently been reading Teddy Roosevelt's

by Kiddpeat / October 16, 2008 2:16 AM PDT

biography, and it has crystalized something which has been bothering me about SE. It seems that Teddy considered the Monroe Doctrine as a very important principle which he needed to uphold. As a result, he came very close to war with Germany in about 1902 because Britain and Germany were pursuing reparations from Venezuela. In fact, Germany was scheming to seize territory in Venezuela and elsewhere in our hemisphere. The confrontation was a very quiet one that few were aware of. Teddy's bottom line was that European nations would not be allowed to seize territory in our hemisphere. We could handle our own affairs just fine without European interference.

I think that concept is still quite common in the United States. We can do just fine thank you very much without European interference. Please observe with interest, but please also understand that your participation in our government process may not be welcomed. To be honest, we don't think that Europe has done all that well during its own history, and I think that Americans would rather figure it out for ourselves.

That, I think, is what the Monroe Doctrine was all about.

9 total posts
Collapse -
Americans would rather figure it out for ourselves.
by JP Bill / October 16, 2008 2:20 AM PDT

You don't want any advice OR you don't want any help OR both?

Collapse -
We expect Europeans to act in their own self interest just
by Kiddpeat / October 16, 2008 2:28 AM PDT

as we do. We are not looking for advice. We are not looking for "help" whatever that is. We do expect that all will act in their own best interests in global affairs.

Collapse -
We do expect that all will act in their own best interests
by JP Bill / October 16, 2008 2:37 AM PDT

Does "we" include the President?

As our nations carry out this plan, we must ensure the actions of one country do not contradict or undermine the actions of another. In our interconnected world, no nation will gain by driving down the fortunes of another. We?re in this together. We will come through it together.

The President is asking countries to stick together and work for the common good.

IF he thought like you do he wouldn't meet with them. He would do it on his own Since he is going to do what's best for America it doesn't mean anything what happens in the rest of the world.

Collapse -
(NT) That is simple nonsense.
by Kiddpeat / October 16, 2008 4:52 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) Watch how you talk about Mr. President.
by JP Bill / October 16, 2008 5:52 AM PDT
Collapse -
I wonder what Teddy would think about....
by C1ay / October 16, 2008 6:23 AM PDT

Obama campaigning in Germany?

Collapse -
or any of them campaigning in any country
by JP Bill / October 16, 2008 6:28 AM PDT

BEFORE/UNTIL they are President.

Collapse -
I'd love to know...
by J. Vega / October 16, 2008 11:37 AM PDT

I'd love to know what Obama spent on beer for that crowd. Think about it. Germany has a lot of beer lovers, and they set up in a big famous area and offered free beer to drum up a crowd. The total tab must have been something to see.

Back to Speakeasy forum 9 total posts
