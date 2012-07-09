Windows Vista forum

Question

I have lost an online form I was filling out...

by janet58atlanta / July 9, 2012 11:12 AM PDT

I was completing an online form through a website to adopt rescued dogs. I left the form page open, and went to another website to find some additional information I needed to add to the form I was working on. When I found the information I needed at the second website, I closed that down and expected to see the online form I was first working on, but it nowhere to be found. I did not close this form. Is there anyway for me to search for it? When I go back to the website where the online adoption forms are located, I only can open new ones. Have I lost all that information I had been entering? I am just sick about this mistake I obviously have made. I tried going through all my Internet temporary files, and came up with nothing. Help!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: I have lost an online form I was filling out...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: I have lost an online form I was filling out...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Sadly, it looks like the content is lost
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 9, 2012 9:35 PM PDT

It happens when we fill in forms and/or post submission boxes like these in the forums.

If we lose the page then what we typed in is normally lost. It is as if we cancelled out of the form filling which clears all the data.

You did right to search through your TIF, (Temporary Internet Files), but it was unlikely to have worked.

Sorry.

If you intend to try again, open two windows (the second for any research) and leave them open until done.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
re: losing online application form
by janet58atlanta / July 10, 2012 5:24 AM PDT

Thanks for your help Mark. When I sit down to fill out that adoption application form again, I will make sure not to close down any other windows until I am done. A lesson learned!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Yes
by Jimmy Greystone / July 10, 2012 12:01 AM PDT

Yes, it is gone, and this is why there are a number of browser add-ons to deal with this sort of thing. My favorite so far has been Lazarus, though I don't think it supports IE. Pretty much everything EXCEPT IE, and honestly you shouldn't be using IE for security reasons anyway, but I digress.

If I had to guess, I would say you had multiple tabs open on the same window, and you closed the window instead of the tab.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
re: lost online application form
by janet58atlanta / July 10, 2012 5:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes

Thanks for your help Jimmy. I think I did do exactly as you suggested I had done by closing down the window instead of closing the tab I meant to close. I had tried to save the form before I was done filling it out, but I wasnt able to do it using Google Chrome. So I just worked on it and left it open, until I made the mistake and lost it.

I use Google Chrome. Do you think that there are security risks with something like Google Chrome, too? Can you tell me about browser add-ons.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.