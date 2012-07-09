I have lost an online form I was filling out...

It happens when we fill in forms and/or post submission boxes like these in the forums.
If we lose the page then what we typed in is normally lost. It is as if we cancelled out of the form filling which clears all the data.
You did right to search through your TIF, (Temporary Internet Files), but it was unlikely to have worked.
Sorry.
If you intend to try again, open two windows (the second for any research) and leave them open until done.
Mark
I was completing an online form through a website to adopt rescued dogs. I left the form page open, and went to another website to find some additional information I needed to add to the form I was working on. When I found the information I needed at the second website, I closed that down and expected to see the online form I was first working on, but it nowhere to be found. I did not close this form. Is there anyway for me to search for it? When I go back to the website where the online adoption forms are located, I only can open new ones. Have I lost all that information I had been entering? I am just sick about this mistake I obviously have made. I tried going through all my Internet temporary files, and came up with nothing. Help!