I have finally seen proof of Man made Global warming.

Oh, come on
.00000000000005 ppm of CO2 in the atmosphere are going to have a MUCH greater affect on Arctic ice than the millions of gallons of lava that are spewing up from the ocean floor.
May the four prophets of the apocalypse - Hansen, Gore, Soros, and DiCaprio visit you and open your eyes to the danger we all face...
it's sarcasm, but I've seen similar statements that were quite sincere.
OH !!!!
I have seen those statements too !!!!!!!!!
We all know
by
Dragon
June 27, 2008 11:47 AM PDT
That the worst enemy America faces is the internal combustion engine...
Sour grapes!!!!!
sarcasm does not fit you, Matthew.
Well, actually it does.
You might consider this.........
The more ice that melts the more sea water that is exposed. Ice reflect the Sun's heat. Sea water stores it, adding to the problem. This is not a good development.
If your other report where true and of any significance then it would show up on satellite imagery and change short term weather patterns. Even El nino caused by volcanoes lasts a year or less. The Ice at the pole has been melting for years.
http://www.elnino.noaa.gov/
If this organization hasn't mentioned it, it's of little significance or doesn't exist at all.
Besides if it is true it doesn't disprove Global Warming.
Does the Ice at the Pole have to melt entirely for you to believe Global Warming exists? If all the ice melted from it, I really don't think you would believe it and would look for some other explanation that would support your view. The problem is your explanations aren't melting ice.
Could the cold spot be movng?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
June 28, 2008 1:30 AM PDT
Look at China's coldest winter in over 100 years. Maybe the cold spot moves?
Regardless of the cause it must be corrected.
Give me a break...
For all you know climate change (if there is any) might be beneficial. Here's the bottom line: We don't know what (if anything) is going on. We don't know the causes, and we don't know what (if anything) can or should be done about it.
Blind panic is not a very good way to run your life,
It is arrogant indeed to try to "correct" nature.
How do "we" know
what the correct or best temperature should be for this planet?
(as if there is ANYTHING we could do anyway !!!)
For the planet, we don't, Critic.
But the current temperatures are the ones that favor mammals like us over large reptiles like those that ruled the planet millions of years ago, when the climate was similar to the one we seem bent on creating anew.
As horrible as we're being as stewards of the planet, maybe it would be better off if we wipe ourselves out and create new ecological niches to be filled by other (most likely new) species. But I'm selfish enough that I'd like my friends' and relatives' grandchildren to continue as the dominant species. Doing that requires some tough (dare I say sacrificial) actions -- now! Actually, a decade ago, but that time has been frittered away forever by the pseudointellectual pseuodoubters.
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!
When you say "sacrificial" actions NOW !!!
Does that mean YOU won't fly to China again??
How absolutely hypercritical of you.
Do eskimos occupy the same niche as New Guineau tribesmen?
How about penguins and elephants? It seems to me that the claim "current temperatures are the ones that favor mammals like us over large reptiles" is highly suspect.
If the "pseudodoubters" are so wrong, howcome the "science" claimed by your "side" keeps coming up wrong or faulty or exaggerated or faked? Why does the high preist of your religion consume 20 times the energy as normal average citizens? Something just doesn't add up, does it?
I think we are still allowed to be skeptical, sorry.
Also rather
arrogant saying that this planet is just for US. Other species ruled the planted for millions of years and humans certainly won't be around that long.
I didn't say it was just for us...
though the Genesis creation story certainly does. The key thing is that we're acting as if it's just for us -- just look at the thousands of species that have gone extinct due to our actions.
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!
HAHAHA
99 percent of species on this planet are extinct !!!!!!!!
We didn't do it !!!
why care about a giant iceberg?
Why complain when they are in the Atlantic and ships like Titantic hit them, and then complain when they aren't in the Arctic? Just a big iceberg finally melting. What was there first? The almost landlocked Artic ocean. Look at a polar map, the Artic ocean if situated nearer the equator would be like a really great Mediterranean Sea, mostly surrounded by land. I can just hear the cavemen complaining about the increasing cold and then the ice that started forming in the ocean millenia ago, "We've got to do something to stop this global cooling!"
For all we know the Artic may end up supporting even more life soon, once that sunlight can enter the water to deeper levels than it did when shaded and blocked by ice. Would that be so horrible?
What's the global warming group going to worry everyone with if it turns out that climate changes and disappearing giant icebergs and glaciers simply result in warmer northern climes and cooler more temperate areas closer to the equator due to better temperature flows between them?
Considering the past climate history of this earth, the current ice covered polar regions are probably an anomaly of our time, something we should welcome the change in, as those who existed before likely bemoaned the constant ice's appearing.
An ice free earth sounds like something worth shooting for to me.
Nope, mass extinction.
"For all we know the Arctic may end up supporting even more life soon, once that sunlight can enter the water to deeper levels than it did when shaded and blocked by ice. Would that be so horrible?"
You can't radically change an environment that took 100,000s of thousands of years to create and expect things to go well. Those plants and animals can't adapt as quickly as we do to a changing climate. We have created and artificial environment for ourselves they have to live in the environment they have, if it changes to quickly they die.
Just the melting of the Arctic permafrost will have catastrophic consequences on life in the Arctic. Trees that are controlled by the extreme cold will invade the tundra and shade plants that require the Arctics long Summer days. Shading them to death. The Caribou that feed on these lichens and mosses and other herbaceous plants will dwindle in numbers and the last major migratory animal on the North American continent my parish from heat caused by CO2. Bear, wolves, big cat and the wolverine that feed on them will dwindle and under the additional stress causes by the heat may fail as well. This in turn may have profound effects on the Northern extremes of the Boreal Forest that runs adjacent to the tundra creating untold damage. Forest fires my increase due to the higher temperatures. These are some of the major consequences that are likely to occur. Lesser creates my parish as well in this slaughter and pass from existence unnoticed. I have only spoken of land animals and plants the devastation maybe equal or greater in the Sea.
Does this sound far fetched to you Dave K.?
The Arctic Tundra is a vast peat bog floating
a top a block of ice called permafrost if this melts the entire region will become quicksand making drilling for oil impossible. Millions of animals my drawn in it as well, including the Pole Bear who's entire existence is either on the Arctic ice or Tundra. It will have no where to go but extinct.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permafrost
On second thought they could drill from
oil platforms couldn't they.
Wonder how much water is tied up in all that permafrost? Maybe all the water in all that ice at the Pole or more?
frozen groundwater
Everywhere has groundwater, in the Arctic regions the difference is it's frozen. Even in the US in hard winter areas the topsoil will free and that expands the soil creating ice heaving. Happened in my yard one year in Maryland when the temps dropped as low as -30 and were below zero for a week. Of course once it melted the soil settled back down. I would thin there would be some soil settling there too, but eventually much of the ground water would begin to drain. The process could be accelerated with canals and some man made lake areas. The idea of having some new peat bogs to cut is intriguing. Some interesting archeological finds might be unearthed then too since peat bogs elsewhere have yielded some well preserved specimens from the past. Could this be our great grandaddy?
It's reverting to a condition less than 5,000 years ago.
Archeological indications are that about 5,000 years or less ago the Arctic was a much warmer place. We may just be seeing the end of an anomaly and the restoration of it's more natural state over the greater expanse of time. So, let us welcome the restoration of the Arctic regions to us as it once existed before.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nordic_Bronze_Age
The Nordic Bronze Age was characterized by a warm climate that began with a climate change circa 2700 BC (comparable to that of present-day Mediterranean). The warm climate permitted a relatively dense population and good farming, for example grapes were grown in Scandinavia at this time. However a small change in climate between 850 BC and 760 BC and a more radical one circa 650 BC brought in a deteriorating, wetter and colder climate (sometimes believed to have given rise to the legend of the Fimbulwinter).
It seems likely that the climate pushed the Germanic tribes southwards into continental Europe. During this time there was Scandinavian influence in Eastern Europe (and a thousand years later, the numerous East Germanic tribes that claimed Scandinavian origins (e.g. Langobards, Burgundians, Goths and Heruls) rendered Scandinavia (Scandza) the name womb of nations in Jordanes' Getica).
In fact, the Scandinavian influence on Pomerania and northern Poland from period III onwards was so considerable that this region is sometimes included in the Nordic Bronze Age culture (Dabrowski 1989:73).
Due to the climate change and the loss of population, the Nordic countries are generally described as going through a cultural recession at the end of the Bronze Age, lasting for a thousand years until the rise of another advanced civilization in the so-called Viking Age.
So global warming is a good thing, hmmm
by
Dango517
June 30, 2008 11:26 AM PDT
Well peoples of Mexico, Central Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Southern California do you agree? I bet they don't. James are you going to "put them up" when they come looking for a new place to stay. Wonder how the people of the US will feel about losing perhaps 1/3 of there farm land to Global Warming. Doesn't sound like a good thing to me. Your also implying that it's a natural occurrence and it isn't. Even if it where we might want to do something about it before it hits the fan for those places listed above. I'll add the arctic to that list as well.
If your not from the United States "put them up" means provide them with a place to stay.
Collapse -
Your also over looking the reality that those changes
by
Dango517
June 30, 2008 11:30 AM PDT
took hundreds of years not decades.
From the same source
by
Dango517
/
So it appears
by
by
Forum moderator
June 30, 2008 11:02 PM PDT
There may be an Ice Age in your lifetime.
You worry too much.
Someone opened up a big can of "worry worts" and you ate the whole thing, lol.
Those computer models the scientist come up with don't match anything from the past when we KNOW the earth was warmer and actually are in conflict with it. Realize this; they have to be doomsayers in order to keep pulling big dollars away from the gullible. Don't be gullible. Keep their fingers out of your pockets, help us keep their fingers out of our pockets, get ready for a new tropical paradise on earth and put on a happy face about it.
Life can be good, and if things warm up, it can be even better. Let's not call sweet things "bitter". Doom, Calamity, The Sky is Falling, let's leave that to children's tales and Chicken Little.
Collapse -
The most worry some thing
about all this is that you aren't worried. No worry equates to no action. No action can lead to some thing to really be worry about. Be worried James, be worried. This is a real deal.
