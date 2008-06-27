I have finally seen proof of Man made Global warming.

"For all we know the Arctic may end up supporting even more life soon, once that sunlight can enter the water to deeper levels than it did when shaded and blocked by ice. Would that be so horrible?"



You can't radically change an environment that took 100,000s of thousands of years to create and expect things to go well. Those plants and animals can't adapt as quickly as we do to a changing climate. We have created and artificial environment for ourselves they have to live in the environment they have, if it changes to quickly they die.



Just the melting of the Arctic permafrost will have catastrophic consequences on life in the Arctic. Trees that are controlled by the extreme cold will invade the tundra and shade plants that require the Arctics long Summer days. Shading them to death. The Caribou that feed on these lichens and mosses and other herbaceous plants will dwindle in numbers and the last major migratory animal on the North American continent my parish from heat caused by CO2. Bear, wolves, big cat and the wolverine that feed on them will dwindle and under the additional stress causes by the heat may fail as well. This in turn may have profound effects on the Northern extremes of the Boreal Forest that runs adjacent to the tundra creating untold damage. Forest fires my increase due to the higher temperatures. These are some of the major consequences that are likely to occur. Lesser creates my parish as well in this slaughter and pass from existence unnoticed. I have only spoken of land animals and plants the devastation maybe equal or greater in the Sea.



Does this sound far fetched to you Dave K.?