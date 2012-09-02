Samsung forum

Question

I have a 4 year old Samsung LCD TV, model number LN40B530P7F

by joe3364 / September 2, 2012 10:14 AM PDT

It will not turn on after trying the 10 minute shutdown to reset it to factory settings, Is there another way to resolve the problem and get it to power back on?

7 total posts

All Answers

Did you try a new power cord?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2012 10:30 AM PDT

And be sure to not use the remote at first. A poor soul was really wound up and I lucked out to be nearby. I walked up to the set to unplug it, wait a bit by testing the AC cord worked on something else then back to the TV and tapped on power button on the set.

Turns out the remote batteries were very old. They reset the TV in hopes of curing the remote troubles.
Bob

PS. Link follows.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2012 10:30 AM PDT
Thanks I
by joe3364 / September 2, 2012 12:27 PM PDT

I will try that. Will any power cord that fits the port do the trick?

Sorry
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2012 2:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks I

But since this could be a non-USA model, I can't tell. But I've used many others.
Bob

no luck
by joe3364 / September 4, 2012 7:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Sorry

tried another pwer cord but no luck. If the set has the issue referenced in the class action suit, any idea if it can it be repaired for less than $500?

Sorry but I unaware of such suits.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 4, 2012 8:48 AM PDT
In reply to: no luck

And as I'm more of an embedded software and hardware person I don't work on any TV unless it's mine or the office's.

I do read BAD CAP replacements are often done for free if it's the right model however if the owner delayed until the set failed then cap replacement rarely brings it back.

That is, I read nothing in your posts to suggest it was that other issue.
Bob

