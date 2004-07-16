I hate my office phone system ...

Speakeasy forum

by Bill Osler / July 16, 2004 12:14 PM PDT

We have a PBX at our office. There are something like 6 lines coming in and 6 lines going out. In theory this should be perfect for our office. We almost never need more than 6 lines either direction. It's a nice theory.

For the last 2 days it has been almost impossible to make a phone call from the office. We can receive calls, we just can't make them. The telecom folks from the hospital have assured us that the problem only occurs if there are already 6 people making outbound calls and that there is no problem with the system. The only catch with their explanation is that the problem has been occurring even if nobody is making an outbound call. But of course, the telecom folks know best. Heaven forbid they listen to us mere users about details like whether their explanation has anything to do with reality.

Now it is the weekend. I'm on call. Calls to the office are supposed to automatically forward to the answering service. The key is "supposed to". Calls to the system SOMETIMES forward. Other times they seem to end up somewhere in the ether. What is wrong? The best available explanation is that call forwarding only works if there is an outbound line available. If no outbound line is available, the calls don't forward. The outbound line is only available some of the time, so calls only forward some of the time.

Ain't technology grand!

I hate all phones........
by Glenda / July 16, 2004 12:33 PM PDT

Sorry I can't help, But I bet Wayne could:) Coryphaeus
Glenda

another joy is that tech support is SUPPOSED to help you fix
by Kiddpeat / July 16, 2004 2:22 PM PDT

the problem. In most cases, you quickly discover that tech support is worthless. You're on your own to try to figure out how to fix it.

Tell them ...
by Evie / July 16, 2004 10:08 PM PDT

... you are currently treating a patient in a life threatening situation and that if they call and the phone system malfunctions, you will forward the lawsuit in their direction Wink

Seriously, I hope you get this fixed. Our former doctor dropped my hubby as a patient because he "missed too many appointments". She didn't want to hear about the fact that it is virtually impossible to get through on their phone the first time one calls. I have literally called every 10 minutes for 2 hours once before I got through to order a prescription refill. It's kinda hard to give 24 hours notice of a cancellation when you can't get through! LOL.

Evie Happy

Hey, hey, hey. . .
by Coryphaeus / July 17, 2004 7:16 AM PDT

We need to distinguish something.

Normally, on this type of setup you have what is called a two-way trunk. Six lines that can make and receive calls. Another option is that you have six inbound and six outbound trunks.

Either way the phone company will have to test each inbound trunk. If one of them is in trouble, call forwarding may not work.

Call them and pitch a wall-eyed screaming fit and have the tech test each inbound trunk. Also have them verify that (and this is specific) "Call forward busy-don't answer" is on the first trunk. Have them verify translations that the trunk is forwarded to the correct number.

Because it happens "sometimes", either one of the trunks is open, or the translations are screwed up. Also have them test the number the calls are forwarded to. If it's in a "multiline hunt group", one of these trunks could be in trouble.

Wayne

(I did this stuff for years.)

Thanks for the expert advice ...
by Bill Osler / July 17, 2004 9:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Hey, hey, hey. . .

I'll pass that along to my office manager.

In our case we have 6 outbound trunks, and a similar number of inbound (not sure if inbound is 6 or maybe a few more) in addition to a T1 data line and who knows what all else. I think the alarm system has its own dedicated lines in addition to the trunks for the PBX.

Most of the time the problem occurs after a rainstorm, and occasionally after a heavy ice storm.

This time there was no real associated weather event, which is one of the surprising things.

The other surprising thing is that something like 3 offices all had the same thing happen at the same time. All the offices use the same type PBX and have the same local Telco. It makes me think that there is a systematic problem, but I don't know if/how that affects the problem solving.

Re: Thanks for the expert advice ...
by Dan McC / July 19, 2004 12:31 AM PDT

Are these offices all in the same building? It could be a problem in the local box or CO.

Wayne, I would expect that the problem would be in the outgoing lines. If line 2 or 3 in the group are bad you won't be able to make a call if that's the line you are trying to get out on. If someone is trying to make a call on the bad line the next caller will be able to make a call on the next 'good' line. It sure makes it look flakey. Even worse, one or more of the lines could be having intermittent faults.

Or it could be something else. Wink

Dan


.

Phone lines
by cliffgolt / May 27, 2010 12:26 PM PDT

When it comes to acquiring phone lines it should be at least 10% of the number of simultaneous call being made by employees.

VirtualPBX
by zvan3 / July 30, 2012 12:25 AM PDT

Hello Bill,

Have you looked into switching to a virtual PBX system? It offers almost all of the features that you would need, and can be more reliable, intuitive, and less costly than a physical PBX. It also offers many benefits that a traditional PBX would not offer, such as cell phone support, and voicemail to text transcriptions.

I highly recommend going to PBXCompare for more information on the technology itself as well as reviews/comparisons of all the major virtual PBX providers, maybe you will find one that is right for you.
http://www.pbxcompare.com/

This was 8 years ago
by James Denison / July 30, 2012 12:38 AM PDT
In reply to: VirtualPBX

Sadly, Bill is no longer with us.

Dr. Bill passed away????
by Josh K / July 30, 2012 1:18 AM PDT
In reply to: This was 8 years ago

I don't think I knew that....

(NT) That's sad. A voice of reason here. Rob
by Ziks511 / July 31, 2012 1:09 AM PDT
In reply to: This was 8 years ago
(NT) That is sad!
by drpruner / August 6, 2012 7:43 AM PDT
In reply to: This was 8 years ago
Last post Jan of this year in another forum
by Steven Haninger / August 6, 2012 9:08 AM PDT
In reply to: That is sad!

He'd been absent from SE for some time but I don't remember hearing he'd passed. I wonder if anyone here can confirm that. It would be sad indeed if true.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I wondered about his absence myself
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / August 6, 2012 8:10 PM PDT

I hadn't heard he had passed away.

Hopefully just a misconception with words.

Mark

I know he said he was from North Carolina
by Steven Haninger / August 6, 2012 8:14 PM PDT

and somewhere in the Piedmont region but I don't remember if he mentioned a city. I also don't think he used is actual name. If he did, obits are easy enough to find if that information was known. Hopefully a Mark Twain will happen.

He took the name
by Roger NC / August 7, 2012 9:14 AM PDT

Bill Olster I believe after some famous doctor after the requirement for "real names" was officially dropped.

I'm not certain, but I believe he was in a community north of Winston Salem, I do know it was west of Raleigh anyway.

I don't know of his current health or whereabouts. I had he dropped out more because of changes here than anything else, but that is a personal impression.

I caught the name after I read a book
by drpruner / August 9, 2012 8:08 AM PDT
In reply to: He took the name

mentioning the real Osler; a hero of his, and of the 1918 flu epidemic. Advanced search should find our exchange, some years ago.

