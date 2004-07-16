I hate my office phone system ...

We have a PBX at our office. There are something like 6 lines coming in and 6 lines going out. In theory this should be perfect for our office. We almost never need more than 6 lines either direction. It's a nice theory.



For the last 2 days it has been almost impossible to make a phone call from the office. We can receive calls, we just can't make them. The telecom folks from the hospital have assured us that the problem only occurs if there are already 6 people making outbound calls and that there is no problem with the system. The only catch with their explanation is that the problem has been occurring even if nobody is making an outbound call. But of course, the telecom folks know best. Heaven forbid they listen to us mere users about details like whether their explanation has anything to do with reality.



Now it is the weekend. I'm on call. Calls to the office are supposed to automatically forward to the answering service. The key is "supposed to". Calls to the system SOMETIMES forward. Other times they seem to end up somewhere in the ether. What is wrong? The best available explanation is that call forwarding only works if there is an outbound line available. If no outbound line is available, the calls don't forward. The outbound line is only available some of the time, so calls only forward some of the time.



Ain't technology grand!