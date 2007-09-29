TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

I Get Worse Picture Quality with my HD LCD than with SD TV

by asoroken / September 29, 2007 12:46 PM PDT

I'm embarassed to admit that I spent over $1,000 on a Samsung LNT-3253H LCD TV and Onkyo surround sound system and upgraded to a high def cable box, but the picture on my flat panel has less sharpness and detail than my old TV. I'm using an HDMI cable and my source only splits once to go into a cable modem for my PC. What's up?

The story gets even worse... I have a standard def TIVO, which can't take advantage of the 1080i signal. I have it set up as a separate input source with S video cables (the best connection it has to offer). Not only is the picture crappy, but I can't get rid of the channel banner at the bottom of the picture every time I record something on TIVO. My cable provider is Time Warner.

Is this what I should expect from an LCD TV??? Help!

8 total posts
asoroken
by steve051 / September 29, 2007 1:40 PM PDT

Digital display TVs have a worse picture on SD than CRTs do unless they are the highest end, right now, with some sort of video processing to reduce digital artifacts and such. Otherwise, you can turn down the sharpness or somethin'. Look thru the TV's menu for picture enhancements/options, set the HD box for the TV's native resolution.
Hope this helps.

Measuring Picture Quality
by asoroken / October 1, 2007 12:26 AM PDT
In reply to: asoroken

Is there any diagnostic software that I can use to test my picture quality?

-
by jonnybones / October 1, 2007 6:26 AM PDT

God gave you 2 great tools to test picture quality.

CHECK THIS OUT
by stewart norrie / September 30, 2007 7:34 AM PDT

Did you upgrade to the hi-def package? another thing to check out check out cable box menue and make sure its set for 1080I output? you should have a stunning picture? stewee

Welcome to the HD world
by Tyba1982 / October 1, 2007 6:19 AM PDT

First thing you need to do is find the HD Channels offered by your cable provider and check them out, once you see an HD fed feed to your TV you should be much happier. But, with your SD sources you're just going to have to live with the quality, HDTVs don't handle SD feeds particularly well. I have a Samsung LN-T4066f and couldn't be any happier with it, even though the picture quality from SD stations is kind of grainy. Find your HD Stations (they are channels 209-259 from Comcast here in Pittsburgh). If you're still having trouble call the cable company and tell them you aren't getting an HD feed.

Check video input settings
by cls220 / October 5, 2007 8:00 PM PDT

I had the same problem but with a much more expensive HD system.

I ended up having someone from the cable company come out to check the high-def signal.

Turns out I had the video component setting in the TV's menu set incorrectly. Apparently, setting the input to "cable" isn't the correct option when using a high-def cable box with some of the newer hi-def TVs. Switched it to 'Video Component 1' and immediately I had the same gorgeous picture I had seen in the store.

It took the guy about 2 minutes to find the problem.

How Do I Check Settings on my Cable Box?
by asoroken / October 12, 2007 1:38 AM PDT

I'm using an HDMI cable, so the TV seems to choose the proper settings on its own. As a matter of fact, some of the TV menu settings are grayed out, so that I cannot adjust them. I didn't even have to verify what channels were available.

As for the cable box, it's showing a 1080 signal on the LED display, but I can't find a settings menu on the box anyway??? It's a Scientifc Atlanta Explorer 8300 HDC.

