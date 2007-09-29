I Get Worse Picture Quality with my HD LCD than with SD TV

Digital display TVs have a worse picture on SD than CRTs do unless they are the highest end, right now, with some sort of video processing to reduce digital artifacts and such. Otherwise, you can turn down the sharpness or somethin'. Look thru the TV's menu for picture enhancements/options, set the HD box for the TV's native resolution.
Hope this helps.
I'm embarassed to admit that I spent over $1,000 on a Samsung LNT-3253H LCD TV and Onkyo surround sound system and upgraded to a high def cable box, but the picture on my flat panel has less sharpness and detail than my old TV. I'm using an HDMI cable and my source only splits once to go into a cable modem for my PC. What's up?
The story gets even worse... I have a standard def TIVO, which can't take advantage of the 1080i signal. I have it set up as a separate input source with S video cables (the best connection it has to offer). Not only is the picture crappy, but I can't get rid of the channel banner at the bottom of the picture every time I record something on TIVO. My cable provider is Time Warner.
Is this what I should expect from an LCD TV??? Help!