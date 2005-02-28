Office & Productivity Software forum

General discussion

I figured out my REAL Excel problem. i.e. importing data

by neonstorm / February 28, 2005 6:34 AM PST

OK, here's the problem:

Cell K331:

=c331

I import data which is 330 lines (rows) long, from C1 to C331. Cell K331 shows the contents of C331. I then refresh the imported data with a different import file, which is 386 lines/rows long. Excel changes my formula in K331 to:

=C386

increasing it by 55 lines, the extra no. of lines in my import file. When I refresh with the shorter file, it reverts back to =C331.

I've changed it to =$C$331, hoping this would help but it doesn't. This is what's causing most of my problems.

Can anyone help?

Thanks.
Ryan

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: I figured out my REAL Excel problem. i.e. importing data
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: I figured out my REAL Excel problem. i.e. importing data
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
Hi neonstorm
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 28, 2005 8:58 AM PST

Is this the same problem you were/are having with ISERROR in the other post?

If not;

What does cell C331 do? Does it total cells C1 to cell 330?

or is cell C331 just part of the imported data all the time?

Whichever, I am surprised that K331=$C$331 doesn't work because like you thought, that "should" fix the reference in cell K331 to cell C331 and not adjust in any way.

When you have imported the extra 55 lines, (or however many they may be at any particular time), then import column C with less lines again, what happens to the data in cells C332 to C386? Are they deleted, or cleared to blank cells, or filled with 0's (zero's)?

I'm not clear how this can be worked around at the moment.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, basically...
by neonstorm / March 1, 2005 12:05 AM PST
In reply to: Hi neonstorm

Yes, basically. I'm still trying to accomplish the same goal, but I've narrowed down the source of my problem. It seems that when I refresh with a larger file, instead of 'overwriting' what's in field 331, it inserts 55 lines and bumps the orig 331 down to 386 instead, and that's even with the $'s...?

To answer your question, cell C331 just part of the imported data all the time. All 55 lines are unique and separate. It is a financial poll file from a store, and I am trying to generate a report that summarizes it. Each day is 55 lines, sometimes there are 6 days, sometimes 7. That's the reason for all my troubles.

When I refresh with the smaller file again, 332-386 move back to 276-331. Wierd, I know. As long as it seems to you I'm doing it all right, maybe it's just a bug or hiccup. I even started over in a whole new workbook, same result.

I have a workaround: it seems this is only if I refresh, but NOT if I re-import. I have a macro that runs through and imports the file every time, then it's OK. Problem is, I'm trying to get it to prompt for a file instead of always importing the same one. Know much about macros and VB? Here's what I've got:

Sub Import()
'
' Import Macro
' Macro recorded 2/28/2005 by Ryan
'

'
Range("A2:F386").Select
Selection.ClearContents
Selection.QueryTable.Delete
With ActiveSheet.QueryTables.Add(Connection:= _
"TEXT;V:\iFtpSvc\ftp\users\0093\20041220\z1.txt", Destination:= _
Range("A2"))
.Name = "z1_5"
.FieldNames = True
.RowNumbers = False
.FillAdjacentFormulas = False
.PreserveFormatting = True
.RefreshOnFileOpen = False
.RefreshStyle = xlInsertDeleteCells
.SavePassword = False
.SaveData = True
.AdjustColumnWidth = True
.RefreshPeriod = 0
.TextFilePromptOnRefresh = False
.TextFilePlatform = 437
.TextFileStartRow = 1
.TextFileParseType = xlDelimited
.TextFileTextQualifier = xlTextQualifierDoubleQuote
.TextFileConsecutiveDelimiter = False
.TextFileTabDelimiter = False
.TextFileSemicolonDelimiter = False
.TextFileCommaDelimiter = True
.TextFileSpaceDelimiter = False
.TextFileColumnDataTypes = Array(1, 1, 1, 9, 9, 1, 1, 1, 9)
.TextFileTrailingMinusNumbers = True
.Refresh BackgroundQuery:=False
End With
End Sub

I need to have a prompt pop up that asks for the filename, preferably starting in:

v:\iFtpSvc\ftp\users\0093\20041220\z1.txt

Any suggestions here?

Thanks!
Ryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
An Access solution.
by Kees Bakker / March 1, 2005 4:36 AM PST
In reply to: Yes, basically...

Ryan,

To me, this sounds more like a task suitable for MS Access then for Excel, although - of course - it can be done in both. But in Access you've got the possibility to make year-to-date reports just as easy as weekly reports, and the reporting is more powerful (although you might not need that).

At my work, I once wrote an MS Access application that imported a text file, that the user received by email. All he had to do was save it to, say, p:\data\app\week06.txt and type exactly that filename in the input box asking for the filename in MS Access. That was no success. So I searched on Internet for a more graphical solution and found an example with coding that let him use a normal standard Windows file open menu (like Word or Wordpad) to browse to the saved file. That was a big success!

If you are willing to turn to Access (but it takes some learning!), I can send you a stripped down version of that application consisting of a main menu with buttons to 'import', 'report' (telling only that it isn't implemented), view and modify the contents of the table, and close the application. But you would have to adapt it to your file lay-out and provide the reporting part yourself, or find somebody to do it for you. Not an easy task if you have no Access experience.

I suppose something comparable can be done in Excel, but I've never done it, so I can't tell you how. But I will post a few bits of more traditional VBA-code, that might suffice in your case, in a following post. I need a little bit of time to have it all correct, so don't expect it in 5 minutes.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That would be great, if you can give it to me...
by neonstorm / March 2, 2005 1:52 AM PST
In reply to: An Access solution.

I was able to get it working based on you guys' input so far, but I will be working to improve it and add new features similar to what you're saying. Could you send me the version of the app you have? I'd be willing to give it a go... Pls send it to:
ryan

@

jcrsystems.com

Thanks!!

Ryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A basic Excel solution.
by Kees Bakker / March 1, 2005 5:08 AM PST
In reply to: Yes, basically...

Ryan,

I assume that most of the filename to import from is fixed, and only the date is variable. Of course the code is easy to change if there are more variables, but you don't state so, and I don't have any reason to think there is (but the 0093 and the z1 seem candidates).

The first thing to know is that you could change the code to

...
dim filename as string
filename = "TEXT;V:\iFtpSvc\ftp\users\0093\20041220\z1.txt"
With ActiveSheet.QueryTables.Add(Connection:= _
filename, Destination:= _
Range("A2"))
...
This just replaces the string inside the Add by a variable that you fill beforehand with the correct value.

Then you've got to make the filename dynamically, like this for example. You make a cell somewhere on a sheet (say K1, might be on another sheet, but you must change your macro then to use the correct sheet for the import) with a date format and you enter the date (say 02/20/2005). Then make a formula in another cell, say K2, like
="TEXT;V:\iFtpSvc\ftp\users\0093\"& Format(K1,"yyyymmdd")&"\z1.txt"
You'll see that K2 now contains the filename.

Now change the second line of the above code to
filename = Range ("K2").value
and your macro will open the correct file.

Hope this helps. There might be some errors in the code, but the basic idea, I think, is correct.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, excellent....
by neonstorm / March 1, 2005 5:12 AM PST

Cool, once again that gets me on the right path. I think I can take that and run with it.

You guys are great. I think I have the end in sight... Happy Don't know what I would've done without this forum.

Thanks 1,000,000
Ryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have quickly become lost wih this problem
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 1, 2005 8:04 PM PST
In reply to: Yes, excellent....

such is my, (limited), knowledge of Excel I find, Happy

Good luck Ryan

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More information
by rlavoie / March 1, 2005 11:29 PM PST
In reply to: Yes, excellent....

I posted a reply to your previous posting. There are so many different ways to automate what you want.

I would suggest you visit: http://www.dicks-blog.com/


Bonne chance !

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mark, rlavoie, Kees, you guys are great.
by neonstorm / March 2, 2005 1:45 AM PST

Sorry to confuse you guys, I couldn't even figure out my own problem at first. Happy

I left here yesterday with my head swimming with cells, formulas, and references. Took a little bit of beer to finally let it all go....

I appreciate all of your help. With all of your suggestions, I have taken bits and pieces and come up with a solution that works really well. I think I'll be able to get it from here. Thanks a ton, and keep up the good work. Your help is very appreciated!

Ryan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Office & Productivity Software forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.