I figured out my REAL Excel problem. i.e. importing data

Ryan,



To me, this sounds more like a task suitable for MS Access then for Excel, although - of course - it can be done in both. But in Access you've got the possibility to make year-to-date reports just as easy as weekly reports, and the reporting is more powerful (although you might not need that).



At my work, I once wrote an MS Access application that imported a text file, that the user received by email. All he had to do was save it to, say, p:\data\app\week06.txt and type exactly that filename in the input box asking for the filename in MS Access. That was no success. So I searched on Internet for a more graphical solution and found an example with coding that let him use a normal standard Windows file open menu (like Word or Wordpad) to browse to the saved file. That was a big success!



If you are willing to turn to Access (but it takes some learning!), I can send you a stripped down version of that application consisting of a main menu with buttons to 'import', 'report' (telling only that it isn't implemented), view and modify the contents of the table, and close the application. But you would have to adapt it to your file lay-out and provide the reporting part yourself, or find somebody to do it for you. Not an easy task if you have no Access experience.



I suppose something comparable can be done in Excel, but I've never done it, so I can't tell you how. But I will post a few bits of more traditional VBA-code, that might suffice in your case, in a following post. I need a little bit of time to have it all correct, so don't expect it in 5 minutes.



Kees