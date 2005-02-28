I figured out my REAL Excel problem. i.e. importing data

Is this the same problem you were/are having with ISERROR in the other post?
If not;
What does cell C331 do? Does it total cells C1 to cell 330?
or is cell C331 just part of the imported data all the time?
Whichever, I am surprised that K331=$C$331 doesn't work because like you thought, that "should" fix the reference in cell K331 to cell C331 and not adjust in any way.
When you have imported the extra 55 lines, (or however many they may be at any particular time), then import column C with less lines again, what happens to the data in cells C332 to C386? Are they deleted, or cleared to blank cells, or filled with 0's (zero's)?
I'm not clear how this can be worked around at the moment.
Mark
OK, here's the problem:
Cell K331:
=c331
I import data which is 330 lines (rows) long, from C1 to C331. Cell K331 shows the contents of C331. I then refresh the imported data with a different import file, which is 386 lines/rows long. Excel changes my formula in K331 to:
=C386
increasing it by 55 lines, the extra no. of lines in my import file. When I refresh with the shorter file, it reverts back to =C331.
I've changed it to =$C$331, hoping this would help but it doesn't. This is what's causing most of my problems.
Can anyone help?
Thanks.
Ryan