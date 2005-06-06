Someone sent it to me in email today and said she was thinking of me. So, here goes:



He's a recent High School graduate; he was probably an average student,

pursued some form of sport activities, drives a ten year old jalopy, and has

a steady girlfriend that either broke up with him when he left, or swears to

be waiting when he returns from half a world away. He listens to rock and

roll or hip-hop or rap or jazz or swing and 155mm howizzitor. He is 10 or

15 pounds lighter now than when he was at home because he is working

or fighting from before dawn to well after dusk.



He has trouble spelling, thus letter writing is a pain for him, but he can field

strip a rifle in 30 seconds and reassemble it in less time in the dark. He can

recite to you the nomenclature of a machine gun or grenade launcher and

use either one effectively if he must. He digs foxholes and latrines and can

apply first aid like a professional. He can march until he is told to stop or

stop until he is told to march.





He obeys orders instantly and without hesitation, but he is not without

spirit or individual dignity. He is self-sufficient. He has two sets of

fatigues: he washes one and wears the other. He keeps his canteens

full and his feet dry. He sometimes forgets to brush his teeth, but

never to clean his rifle. He can cook his own meals, mend his own

clothes, and fix his own hurts. If you're thirsty, he'll share his water

with you; if you are hungry, his food. He'll even split his ammunition

with you in the midst of battle when you run low.



He has learned to use his hands like weapons and weapons like

they were his hands. He can save your life - or take it, because that

is his job. He will often do twice the work of a civilian, draw half the

pay and still find ironic humor in it all. He has seen more suffering

and death then he should have in his short lifetime.





He has stood atop mountains of dead bodies, and helped to create them.

He has wept in public and in private, for friends who have fallen in combat

and is unashamed. He feels every note of the Na tional Anthem vibrate

through his body while at rigid attention, while tempering the burning

desire to 'square-away' those around him who haven't bothered to stand,

remove their hat, or even stop talking. In an odd twist, day in and day out,

far from home, he defends their right to be disrespectful.



Just as did his Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, he is paying

the price for our freedom. Beardless or not, he is not a boy. He is the

American Fighting Man that has kept this country free for over 200 years.



He has asked nothing in return, except our friendship and understanding.

Remember him, always, for he has earned our respect and admiration

with his blood. And we have woman over there in danger,

doing their part in this tradition of going to War when our nation calls

us to do so. As you go to bed tonight, remember this shot.. A short lull,

a little shade and a picture of loved ones in their helmets.......





Prayer wheel for our military... please don't break it. Please send this on after a short prayer.



Prayer Wheel



"Lord, hold our troops in your loving hands. Protect them as they protect us.

Bless them and their families for the selfless acts they perform for us in our time of need. Amen."



Prayer : When you receive this, please stop for a moment and say a prayer

for our ground troops in Afghanistan, sailors on ships, and airmen in the air,

and for those in Iraq. There is nothing attached.... This can be very powerful.......

Of all the gifts you could give a US Soldier, Sailor, Coastguardsman, Marine

or Airman, prayer is the very best one.



I can't break this one guys..sorry

This is for soldiers fighting in Iraq. Pass it on to everyone and pray.



