Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

I don't understand Produkey, Keyfinder, etc, etc.

by bayxter / June 25, 2007 5:32 AM PDT

I keep reading about these wonderous tools that allow you to install XP if you've lost your product key. This would be a great tool for me as I am always reinstalling XP for people who have totally screwed up their computers. They are always legal XP users, but don't always know their key, or know what I am talking about when I ask for it.

Recently I tried one of these tools. I installed Windows XP home, and with 30 days left to activate, I ran Produkey, and it spit out what looked like a valid key for the installation. I clicked on the activation icon, and entered the key, and it came back and told me it was invalid. Am I doing this wrong?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: I don't understand Produkey, Keyfinder, etc, etc.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: I don't understand Produkey, Keyfinder, etc, etc.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
Not sure about those,
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 25, 2007 5:47 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Keyfinder
by bayxter / June 25, 2007 6:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Not sure about those,

Yes, I will try that one as well. I was just wondering if the output is telling me what key the system is expecting? Or does the key extractor only work if you run it before reinstalling XP?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
key extractor
by billzhills / June 25, 2007 11:14 PM PDT
In reply to: Keyfinder

will only work before new installation.

Also I have yet to see a vendors systems restore disk ask for a key or to be activated.

Nor a system from a vendor or system builder, that follows the rules, that did not have a COA attached.

Bill

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It tells you the key that's been entered...
by John.Wilkinson / June 26, 2007 3:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Keyfinder

Keyfinders search the Windows registry for the key that has been used to active Windows and will display it for you in case you have lost the label/sticker on which it was originally written. They will not tell you what key is "expected." Thus, they are only beneficial before installing Windows XP.

In addition, it's possible Windows was activated using a pirated or otherwise illegitimate product key. In that case the key displayed may not work to activate Windows upon being reinstalled because it is no longer considered valid by Microsoft.

Finally, note that keyfinders will not work with some OEM systems. Instead of finding the key that must be entered to activate Windows it may report a generic key used by the manufacturer. That's one flaw in a keyfinder...it relies solely on the information stored by Windows in the registry. If you encounter this problem the only solution is to look for the sticker on the outside of the case for the product key.

Hope this helps,
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
John, Also
by PudgyOne / June 26, 2007 3:32 AM PDT

Avast does something to the key finder. It was corrupt. I had to disable Avast to download and use the keyfinder.


Rick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That one I hadn't encountered...
by John.Wilkinson / June 26, 2007 8:07 AM PDT
In reply to: John, Also

I read through the threads in V&S and Forum Feedback and while I knew it was incorrectly flagged as anything from a keygen to a "potentially unwanted program," I never heard of Avast corrupting the application. I might play around with it later myself and see what's going on there. Hopefully curiosity doesn't kill the cat on Tuesdays. Happy

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
John read this post for the findings
by PudgyOne / June 26, 2007 8:25 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mark FYI
by PudgyOne / June 25, 2007 6:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Not sure about those,

I clicked on the url and it set off my Avast sayings a virus has been detected.

I have told others to use Belarc Advisor. Most computers have the key attached to the computer.


Rick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Interesting
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 25, 2007 8:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Mark FYI

My own AVG didn't warn me of anything. Was it just the web site or did you try and download the magicjellybean finder utility?

Did Avast give any information about which virus? If so I will check it out in the V&S forum.

I was going to mention Belarc Advisor because I use it myself, but I held back because Bayxter, the original poster, mentioned re-installing Windows XP, and I am not sure a new or re-installed OS would have the key on it until it is entered manually. But of course Belarc Advisor can still be used on the old OS before it is re-formated and wiped out.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
When I clicked on
by PudgyOne / June 25, 2007 8:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Mark FYI

download the latest keyfinder

Avast FREE sounds

Win32:Trojan-gen(Delphi)


I aborted before the download.


Rick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
OK thanks
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 25, 2007 10:17 AM PDT
In reply to: When I clicked on
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
First I finally downloaded it
by PudgyOne / June 25, 2007 12:05 PM PDT
In reply to: OK thanks

Opened it with WinRAR

got this message, I edited the username

! C:\Documents and Settings\username\Desktop\kf151.zip: Either multipart or corrupt ZIP archive
! Cannot execute "C:\DOCUME~1\RICHAR~1\LOCALS~1\Temp\Rar$EX01.375\keyfinder.exe"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.