I don't understand Produkey, Keyfinder, etc, etc.

but many here recommend Magic Jelly Bean finder, here: http://www.magicaljellybean.com/keyfinder.shtml
That might be more useful.
I keep reading about these wonderous tools that allow you to install XP if you've lost your product key. This would be a great tool for me as I am always reinstalling XP for people who have totally screwed up their computers. They are always legal XP users, but don't always know their key, or know what I am talking about when I ask for it.
Recently I tried one of these tools. I installed Windows XP home, and with 30 days left to activate, I ran Produkey, and it spit out what looked like a valid key for the installation. I clicked on the activation icon, and entered the key, and it came back and told me it was invalid. Am I doing this wrong?