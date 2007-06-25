I don't understand Produkey, Keyfinder, etc, etc.

Keyfinders search the Windows registry for the key that has been used to active Windows and will display it for you in case you have lost the label/sticker on which it was originally written. They will not tell you what key is "expected." Thus, they are only beneficial before installing Windows XP.



In addition, it's possible Windows was activated using a pirated or otherwise illegitimate product key. In that case the key displayed may not work to activate Windows upon being reinstalled because it is no longer considered valid by Microsoft.



Finally, note that keyfinders will not work with some OEM systems. Instead of finding the key that must be entered to activate Windows it may report a generic key used by the manufacturer. That's one flaw in a keyfinder...it relies solely on the information stored by Windows in the registry. If you encounter this problem the only solution is to look for the sticker on the outside of the case for the product key.



Hope this helps,

John