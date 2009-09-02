Laptops forum

I don't know what to do..Asus, MSI, Dell? oh my...

by Rainbowlaces / September 2, 2009 7:18 AM PDT

In the market for a new lappy3000. I've had a Dell Inspiron that lasted 5 years with a few minor problems (the biggest: it got hot and the power connector came unsoldered from the MB, but that was an easy fix). There's nothing really wrong with it, but it's old, slow and I want/need an upgrade. Herein lies the problem. I can spend about $700, maybe more if I don't purchase right away, so I was looking on Newegg at the Asus and MSI computers. (see links) I don't know what to do. I have a friend with an Asus that he loves, but I've never heard anything of MSI laptops. I have no clue what the longevity is for either. Dells seem to be going to crap lately, and I really want this laptop to survive another 4-5 years.

Here's what I use the computer for:

Photoshop
Illustrator
PDF creation
Gaming (not a lot)
Web Browsing
FTP
WP
Excel
Grading programs (I'm a teacher)
Email

I'm constantly multitasking with 3-5 programs open at once + 3-5 tabs doing different stuff in Firefox, and my old Dell is really struggling with this now...esp. with Photoshop open. I think both of these computers would do fine...

So what should I do? Try an Asus or MSI, or just stick with Dell? Every time I build a Dell it ends up over $1K, and I really don't want to spend that much right now.

Asus: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834220559
MSI:http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152087

Thanks Happy

Collapse -
Good Laptops
by sherbisness / September 4, 2009 10:32 AM PDT

In my opinion; forget about MSI ! ASUS, And Gigabyte make the best motherboards, but they are relativly new at laptops. Why not go with the old reliables; H.P. makes great laptops, Lenovo also, and Lenovo has special built in important sofware, Acer is also a great company. Stick with the well known brands, search the web for customer satisfaction. Buy one with Intel Core Duo 2 CPU (2,4 speed minimum), and 3 to 4 GB of RAM, a good separate graphics card, 250GB or 320 GB hard disc. Lenovo has better sound card than H.P. Wait for a good deal and grab one. Its a buyers market now. I would wait for windows 7 to come out(soon). Always check out CNET.com they have great reviews on laptops. Dont look for cheap, look for good and proven. 1 year insurance is all you need, unless you drop things a lot. Dont buy alot of expensive add ons that you dont need, just add more RAM memory, important and inexpensive now. I also recommend Norton Internet Security, its the best, and fast now. Happy hunting, Good Luck with your new P.C.

Collapse -
what to buy in laptops
by wpost41 / September 4, 2009 1:54 PM PDT
In reply to: Good Laptops

I just got a HP last christmas. and it is a great computer, I would recomend it to anyone.

Collapse -
MSI and Asus are similar companies.
by orlbuckeye / September 4, 2009 9:21 PM PDT

They both are known for their motherboards and both are expanding the laptop markets to the USA. They both hit the US market with barbone sytems and now they are selling complete systems through the same retail outlets as the well known brands. They have been in the business since the mid 80's.

Collapse -
suggestions for new laptop
by 13roses / September 5, 2009 12:43 AM PDT

there are many laptops out there, would serve purpose; my suggestion (I am not a tech savy geek) would be at least a dual core processor; they seem to run multiple applications easiest.
Don't know where U live; see if U have a Micro Center Store in your area; well worth the trip, you can play touchy feeling with all brands and see which is your most comfortable. They have HP,Dell,Lenovo,Acer,Apple, etc. and most times GREAT sales, and mainly instant rebates.
Good luck.

Collapse -
I now know.
by sherbisness / September 5, 2009 5:40 AM PDT

Hi, its me again, I have done a little more research, there is an excellent ASUS laptop, now selling like hotcakes, with 5 star reviews. A friend who is very knowledgeable about computers just bought one also. You can safely buy the ASUS, the company that makes the best motherboards, seems to be making excellent laptops as well. The best model goes for between $800.00 to $1,000. Get the one with the faster Intel Dual Core 2. you can get it on payments. 15.4" monitor, 320GB hard drive, 4GB Ram memory, nVidia Graphics card. Thats a great bargain for a computer like this.
Go For It. Good Luck with your new ASUS Laptop.

Collapse -
my satellite
by Rainbowlaces / September 5, 2009 5:51 AM PDT
In reply to: I now know.

Well nevermind, I went to the store and bought a Toshiba that was a smidge better in some areas and equal in everything else to the Asus I was looking at...my brother has one and he loves it, so we'll give it a go. His last toshiba was from 96 or so and it's been a strong runner. So far so good...minus vista. It was comparable in price too.

Thanks for all the help. I'm a product of the times and needed instant gratification Wink I don't think I'll be disappointed.

Collapse -
ASUS seems to be a Excellent Buy
by LLeitao / September 11, 2009 5:44 AM PDT

My college-age son had nothing but problems with his HP Laptop (less than 2 years old) with overheating, bad wireless card among other problems. HP's customer service and tech support were not very good. We just bought him an ASUS U81A-RX05 from Best Buy which cost $650 and is fully loaded, matter of fact I just checked and is now $590. The reviews are great on it and he seems to love his which he's had for just over 3 weeks. My daughter has a 3 year old Dell Inspiron 6000 which has worked quite well however I heard that Dell's customer service has gone down. I had good luck with Dell myself in the past, however I'll give ASUS as look when in the market again.

Collapse -
Asus or Dell, stay away from HP if you're considering
by jwarea80 / September 11, 2009 6:12 AM PDT

I'm using an HP now but I'd recommend others to stay away from HP. My sister has an HP and it needed factory repair within a year. My HP has overheating issues and motherboard's power jack required factory repair also within a year. Although both were covered under warranty, it's still a hassle having to send it to HP and back. Only reason I bought it was for the price during a thanksgiving sale. It was a good deal but never had thought that it would crap out within a year. I had a Dell before and it was great for the time I had it, until it was stolen unfortunately. Asus would be another recommended pick of mine for their quality.

Collapse -
Well when i was looking about 2
by orlbuckeye / September 12, 2009 12:01 AM PDT

months ago i looked at Asus, Dell and HP. I wanted quad core and as much memory as i could get. I couldn't find an Asus with 6 gig since they don't offer configureable systems. I went to Best Buy and looked at the all the 17" screen systems and HP buy far had the better sound with Dell having the worst. I went to Newegg and looked at the 18.4 laptops and the 17" models. The hp dv7-2180us stuck out to me because it was quad core and 6 gig of ram and expandable to 8. The Asus laptops weren't expandable and had shorter battery life. I really like the HP HDX 18 but i wanted to styay closer to 1000 then 2000 and wanted at least a 17" screen.

