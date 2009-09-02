I don't know what to do..Asus, MSI, Dell? oh my...

In my opinion; forget about MSI ! ASUS, And Gigabyte make the best motherboards, but they are relativly new at laptops. Why not go with the old reliables; H.P. makes great laptops, Lenovo also, and Lenovo has special built in important sofware, Acer is also a great company. Stick with the well known brands, search the web for customer satisfaction. Buy one with Intel Core Duo 2 CPU (2,4 speed minimum), and 3 to 4 GB of RAM, a good separate graphics card, 250GB or 320 GB hard disc. Lenovo has better sound card than H.P. Wait for a good deal and grab one. Its a buyers market now. I would wait for windows 7 to come out(soon). Always check out CNET.com they have great reviews on laptops. Dont look for cheap, look for good and proven. 1 year insurance is all you need, unless you drop things a lot. Dont buy alot of expensive add ons that you dont need, just add more RAM memory, important and inexpensive now. I also recommend Norton Internet Security, its the best, and fast now. Happy hunting, Good Luck with your new P.C.
In the market for a new lappy3000. I've had a Dell Inspiron that lasted 5 years with a few minor problems (the biggest: it got hot and the power connector came unsoldered from the MB, but that was an easy fix). There's nothing really wrong with it, but it's old, slow and I want/need an upgrade. Herein lies the problem. I can spend about $700, maybe more if I don't purchase right away, so I was looking on Newegg at the Asus and MSI computers. (see links) I don't know what to do. I have a friend with an Asus that he loves, but I've never heard anything of MSI laptops. I have no clue what the longevity is for either. Dells seem to be going to crap lately, and I really want this laptop to survive another 4-5 years.
Here's what I use the computer for:
Photoshop
Illustrator
PDF creation
Gaming (not a lot)
Web Browsing
FTP
WP
Excel
Grading programs (I'm a teacher)
Email
I'm constantly multitasking with 3-5 programs open at once + 3-5 tabs doing different stuff in Firefox, and my old Dell is really struggling with this now...esp. with Photoshop open. I think both of these computers would do fine...
So what should I do? Try an Asus or MSI, or just stick with Dell? Every time I build a Dell it ends up over $1K, and I really don't want to spend that much right now.
Asus: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834220559
MSI:http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152087
Thanks