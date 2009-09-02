I don't know what to do..Asus, MSI, Dell? oh my...

In the market for a new lappy3000. I've had a Dell Inspiron that lasted 5 years with a few minor problems (the biggest: it got hot and the power connector came unsoldered from the MB, but that was an easy fix). There's nothing really wrong with it, but it's old, slow and I want/need an upgrade. Herein lies the problem. I can spend about $700, maybe more if I don't purchase right away, so I was looking on Newegg at the Asus and MSI computers. (see links) I don't know what to do. I have a friend with an Asus that he loves, but I've never heard anything of MSI laptops. I have no clue what the longevity is for either. Dells seem to be going to crap lately, and I really want this laptop to survive another 4-5 years.



Here's what I use the computer for:



Photoshop

Illustrator

PDF creation

Gaming (not a lot)

Web Browsing

FTP

WP

Excel

Grading programs (I'm a teacher)

Email



I'm constantly multitasking with 3-5 programs open at once + 3-5 tabs doing different stuff in Firefox, and my old Dell is really struggling with this now...esp. with Photoshop open. I think both of these computers would do fine...



So what should I do? Try an Asus or MSI, or just stick with Dell? Every time I build a Dell it ends up over $1K, and I really don't want to spend that much right now.



Asus: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834220559

MSI:http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834152087



Thanks