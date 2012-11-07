I'd like to have a man to man discussion....

though he seems to have a better character (as in he hasn't been accused of sexual shenanigans). I watch MSNBC partly for him but mostly for Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell, and formerly for Keith Olbermann who was by far the best editorialist. Maddow and O'Donnell are more reporters, though in the Fox mould including their own opinions.



Even I find Chris irritating and too loud and inclined to go off half-cocked. He is a great stimulator of discussion, and asker of otherwise neglected questions.



He is, I believe, an Irish Catholic from inner city Philly (but I may be wrong about this) who grew up fighting as the Irish do. I'd suggest that your desire to meet him in a dark alley might be ill-advised.



He is very well informed politically but, in my opinion, a little too fond of the sound of his own voice.



The comment about Hurricane Sandy, however, was entirely on-point. Obama's response to Hurricane Sandy was in stark contrast to Bush's response to Katrina, and has been recognized by the general public as distinctly Presidential. I think that it was a crucial component of his ability to sway the uncommitted.



President Obama isn't able to fix everybody's utility problems all by himself. It is up to the Utilitiy Companies to do the repairs themselves, and they're swamped. President Obama doesn't have a magic wand he can wave to make things instantly better, or he'd have used it at the end of the 2007-2009 Banking and Wall Street crisis. All he can do is mobillize FEMA and other Emergency Agencies to provide the assistance they are legislated to provide.



If Obama had somehow mobilized an Electrical Strike Team to take over the responsibilities of the Utility companies, you'd have been yelling about Government Interference in Private Enterprise. Utility Companies cut costs by budgetting only for standard maintenance in normal weather. Even snow storms stretch them beyond their limits. That's all part of the normal Capitalist process of reducing operating costs, and though I would support the incorporation of a bit of a cushion into the process, I generally approve of how business manages itself in this respect.



A natural disaster touching so many States and involving so many different Utility Companies is very difficult to handle in terms of sheer scale and the number of Agencies and Utilities involved.



There's no easy answer to a situation like this. It was acknowledged before it struck as an unprecedentedly large storm colliding with a huge Cold Front, guaranteeing massive amounts of rain and winds. A natural disaster was a recognized given before Sandy ever came ashore.



Rob