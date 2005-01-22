Second download on the list. XP_Fix.EXE.
http://www.visualtour.com/downloads/
If the problem keeps occuring, read this link for possible causes.
http://groups-beta.google.com/group/microsoft.public.windowsxp.general/msg/a448971496ce38b5
When I try to load a writing program I get this prompt
16 bit MS-DOS Subsystem
C:\Docume~1\User\Locals~1Temp\install1\setup.exe
C:\windows\system32\autoexec.nt. The system file is not suitable for running MS-DOS and Microsoft Windows application. Choose 'Close'to terminate the application.
I would appreciate any help with a cure for this problem as I am not able to write any letters or print any envelopes presently and this is a real pain. Please write me directly to mccann@citytel.net if you have any solution to this problem. Thank you very much